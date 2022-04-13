Less Shaving, More Saving: Why You Should Try Laser Hair Removal

× Expand Milan Laser Hair logo

The hair-free life is the carefree life. Imagine never having to worry about shaving or scheduling a wax appointment again. With laser hair removal, it’s a reality! If you’ve considered kicking the hassles and pain of shaving and waxing to the curb, you likely have questions. Laser hair removal has become more mainstream and many swear by it, but there’s a lot of outdated and incorrect information out there that needs to be addressed.

Since these treatments affect your body, it’s important to get the facts about laser hair removal, the ins and outs of the treatments, and what you can expect from an expert. That’s why we spoke to Minneapolis-St. Paul’s laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal about everything you need to know before getting laser hair removal. Trust us: you’ll wonder why it took you so long to try it!

First of all, how does laser hair removal work?

Laser hair removal literally gets to the root of the problem of unwanted hair. A laser pulse is delivered directly to the targeted area during laser hair removal treatments, and a controlled amount of heat safely and effectively damages the follicles. Because the hair follicle is destroyed at the source, it can never grow again—ever.

And guess what? Laser hair removal is for everyone! It’s not just for a certain gender, age, or skin tone—laser hair removal works on all skin tones when performed properly. But not all laser hair removal providers are equal, so do your research and find one with the technologies to treat the entire skin tone spectrum. For example, Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro which includes two lasers—the Nd: YAG for brown to black skin and the Alexandrite for lighter skin tones. That way, places like Milan Laser can create a tailored treatment plan for a client’s exact hair color and skin tone.

What’s the cost of laser hair removal compared to waxing and shaving?

People get in the habit of shaving every morning and going to waxing appointments, but they don’t sit and do the math on what’s being thrown away on temporary results. The average person spends 39 hours a year shaving and $3,800 over a lifetime on shaving essentials. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 over a lifetime.

Laser hair removal, on the other hand, is an investment rather than an expense. We say that because, over time, laser hair removal saves you time and money with permanent results. The average Milan Laser client is 95%+ hair-free within seven to 10 treatments. To get the best value for your money, take advantage of places that offer laser hair removal specials and payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers affordable laser hair removal payment plans that can be as low as $29 a month.

How do I prepare for laser hair removal?

It’s important to avoid sun exposure before laser hair removal treatments. Your skin needs to be its natural skin tone to be safely treated, so stay away from tanning beds or sunless tanner throughout your treatment, and make sure to regularly apply sunscreen or cover up when you’re outdoors. The treatment area needs to be clean-shaven, and at Milan Laser, we recommend shaving the day of or before your treatment for best results. You’ll also want to go in for treatments with clean skin—no makeup, lotion, deodorant, or perfume.

Laser hair removal appointments are pretty quick, and there’s no downtime after, as opposed to painful waxing appointments. And best of all, the results you get after each treatment are permanent when they’re done properly. But because our bodies change as we age due to genetics or hormones, new hair follicles can become active, and new hair can grow—this is where touch-up fees come into play. Because of this, part of preparing for laser hair removal should be finding a place that guarantees your results for life. If you choose one of these laser hair removal providers, you’ll never have to worry about touch-up fees or other surprise costs down the road.

Does laser hair removal hurt?

Not compared to waxing, which has the biggest ouch factor of all. We read so many laser hair removal reviews from clients who insist laser hair removal treatments are either painless or feel like a sting similar to a rubber band snapping against the skin, but only for a millisecond—the time it takes for the laser to zap your hair.

Many lasers, such as the Candela GentleMax Pro used at Milan Laser, have built-in comfort features. Some less sophisticated, outdated lasers have numbing creams, messy gels, or chilled air that’s blown on the treatment area. The Candela offers the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments because it includes a cooling cryogen mist that’s released immediately after each laser pulse to reduce any potential discomfort.

What are the benefits of laser hair removal?

By now you’ve learned that laser hair removal benefits are tenfold compared to other hair removal methods. Laser hair removal is a small investment of time and pays off big in the long run. Other hair removal methods will leave you with the dreaded stubble, bumps, and inevitable regrowth requiring constant maintenance.

Laser hair removal is safe, effective, and gives you permanent, lasting results. Another benefit that many don’t consider with laser hair removal is sustainability. By opting for laser hair removal, you’re cutting down on the plastic waste from single-use razors.

