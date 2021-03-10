Keeping the Faith

× Expand Photo by Andersen Ross Photography Inc/getty images praying hands

Since the very beginning of this COVID fiasco, Minnesotans have had plenty of opportunities to feel skeptical about protocols. Wait, that swab is going to go how far up my nose?

But for many Black Americans, that skepticism is far from trivial. In fact, it’s partly rooted in historical trauma and systemic inequities that include but aren’t limited to the 1932–1972 Tuskegee syphilis experiment—in which hundreds of Black men were deceived and denied medical treatment, leading to the death of many—and the ongoing trend of higher maternal mortality rates during childbirth for Black women. This history of abuse and racism at the hands of the health-care system has caused Black Americans—who are almost three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans—to be more skeptical of one of the most important tools in the fight against the disease: the vaccine. That’s why some are now turning to an unlikely venue to help inject trust into science-based information: church.

Seeing your own pastor step up to get that COVID-19 test often alleviates many jitters and doubts, says Clarence Jones, a community health strategist for the Hue-MAN Partnership and a community partner with Mayo Clinic’s Fostering African-American Improvement in Total Health (FAITH!) program. “When people come in, they have this apprehension: How far is it going in, and how much is it going to hurt?” notes Jones, who often helps collect the samples at various church-based testing sites. “By the pastor doing the swabbing, it made a difference in how people received it. People relaxed when they saw him do it.”

FAITH! was originally designed to study cardiovascular disease prevention, and it has taken years to build relationships between churches and health researchers, but all that legwork may end up being a boon for COVID-19 prevention in Black communities. To date, 120 Black churches in Minnesota are involved in the FAITH! initiative, which could be key in curtailing this storm of the century pandemic.

“Churches historically have been a source of trust, truth, comfort, and hope, going back to the civil rights era,” says Chyke Doubeni, director of the Mayo Clinic Center for Health Equity and Community Engagement Research.

“But people in research have been slow to engage in churches in meaningful ways.” Similar efforts are taking place across the country, he says, but “this is a really good example.”

Here to Stay

Photo courtesy Mayo Clinic Portrait of Dr. LaPrincess Brewer Dr. LaPrincess Brewer, cardiologist at Mayo Clinic

When Dr. LaPrincess Brewer moved to Minnesota eight years ago to take a cardiology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, she expected that, as a Black cardiologist who had grown up attending a Black church and had a track record of working with faith communities, she’d be welcomed with open arms. But establishing relationships between researchers and the Black church communities proved challenging. Although Mayo has had initiatives on health disparities for at least 12 years, the level of apprehension in the 131-year-old institution’s surrounding community was still much higher than Brewer anticipated. While pastors were receptive to the proposed research on cardiovascular disease prevention, congregation members at the churches expressed suspicion, Brewer says, wanting to know why Mayo “sent her” and why she wanted to do research and not simply outreach.

“I didn’t expect that sort of resistance and hesitancy,” she says. “But that was the aha moment. That’s when I realized we needed to step back from the research and build a relationship.”

She set her cardiovascular goals aside and met with congregations to talk about relationships and trust. They discussed the resistance to partnering with Mayo. Congregants wanted to know why Mayo hadn’t been there before and why they were interested now. “Once we got to the bottom and I kept showing up, I think they realized: She’s not going away—who is this woman?” Brewer says.

That, she says, was her “Rebecca Skloot moment,” in reference to the author of the book about Henrietta Lacks, the Black woman whose cells were used for research without her consent.

Realizing the importance of bidirectional communication in building trust, Brewer and her colleagues hosted healthy cooking demonstrations and introduced church members to the Mayo’s fitness areas. “Some had never even walked into the Mayo Clinic before,” she says. “So we welcomed them.”

Eventually, congregants understood their relationship with Brewer and Mayo would endure. Because it already had been enduring: Whenever she published something, the churches were among the first to know, with in-person presentations of the research, the newsletters, and, of course, the actual scientific papers.

“When you know a person and you know their background and you know the information they’re giving you is coming from a trusted source, I think that really helps to validate the message you’re trying to send out to a larger community,” says Brenda Granison of New Creations Ministries Church of God in Christ. “We really thank God that she was able to work with the churches, that she was able to give out relevant information, incredible information, and we thank God for the relationship building. People know who you are when they can fill your heart, and we filled our heart with Dr. Brewer and the work she’s doing within our churches, and we’re very appreciative.”

In the end, Brewer says, some of her biggest detractors even ended up turning into her biggest cheerleaders.

Pandemic Pivot

From the first diagnosis of COVID-19, Brewer suspected there would be racial disparities in the disease. “We had a premonition the African American community would be hardest hit based on preexisting structural inequities, such as inadequate access to quality health care,” she says. “We knew that we had to act fast and we had to act in a way that we could best prepare our African American faith communities to help their congregation members to stay safe and to prevent COVID-19 within their congregations....We couldn’t sit back and wait while people got infected.”

So the group pivoted from cardiovascular disease prevention to infectious disease prevention, and FAITH! sent a needs assessment survey to its network of churches.

“We think we know what people need, but we do not,” says Doubeni. “That presumption needs to be checked at the door. We need to be a conduit of information, not telling them what they need.”

What churches needed went beyond reliable COVID-19 information, though that ranked high—early on, for example, a rumor took hold that Black people were immune to the virus. People needed financial help and food. FAITH! worked with churches to set up emergency preparedness teams and tailored communication to each community with the help of a communication liaison at each church.

“They’re all African American churches, but they’re not all the same,” Doubeni says. “They’re not all the same denomination, and each has to be approached on its own terms.”

When the executive order that caused church doors to close was issued in March, churches still wanted to be available for their congregations. FAITH! worked with them to come up with safe alternatives. New Hope Baptist Church transitioned its services to drive-in style “park and prays.”

Overall, with help from its Facebook page, which shares inspirational scripture interspersed with facts on coronavirus and financial aid resources, FAITH! has reached an estimated 12,000 people. The work is far from done, however. A short survey sent to members of the FAITH! group revealed that 75 percent of respondents said they would not take a COVID-19 vaccine or were unsure about getting it. Other national surveys have shown similar hesitation among Black Americans more broadly.

So Jones says he often looks for opportunities to talk about the vaccine—including while waiting in line to get the nasal swab. “As they’re standing around, we ask questions about how they’re feeling about the vaccine,” says Jones. “We have a real short period of time with people because we’re trying to move them in and out, but it’s about being strategic and intentional. I also have a radio program, and I ask people to come on to talk about concerns and thoughts. They ask about the speed at which it was done. Who did they test them on? What are the aftereffects? Many say, ‘I’ll wait till somebody else takes it, and then I’ll see.’”

That’s why Jones thinks it would be ideal if vaccinations could happen at churches. Not only might it attract more people, but then they would be in the perfect spot to be prayed for after getting the shots.

“That would definitely help,” Brewer agrees. “It’s a familiar place, a place that they trust. It’s convenient, and there are people there that they recognize. Seeing people like pastors that you trust and recognize helps to ease some of the concerns.”

FAITH! is also planning forums on the topic via Zoom to foster discussions on people’s concerns, she says. “That way we can see each other eye to eye and talk about why we are recommending it, and they can explain why they are hesitating.”

Doubeni, who oversees this work in the Midwest and Arizona and Florida, says he often hears about hesitancy from community partners. He has even heard stories about pastors advising congregants not to get vaccines, although not in Black churches.“There’s still that divide in communities about trust in the vaccine. So the African American church is critical to this,” he says. “I think the tide is turning. People are beginning to feel it’s important.”

Brenda Granison, of New Creations Ministries Church of God in Christ, says getting her church COVID-ready has even helped empower its members. “It’s just a blessing to be a blessing to the community at this time.”

Trust in Public Health Information for Communities of Color

A recent survey of 1,050 Black adults and 258 Latinx adults by the COVID Collaborative reveals how important trust is in communicating health information, as well as the depth of disparities the pandemic has wrought: Of the Black respondents, 48 percent knew someone who had been hospitalized with or died from COVID-19, and only 14 percent said they had trust in vaccine safety.

Trust among Black Americans in health leaders:

Their own health-care provider: 72%

Dr. Fauci: 53%

The FDA: 29%

Pharmacies/Clinics: 27%

Drug Companies: 19%

The Trump Administration: 4%

2 in 3 Black Americans said they rarely or never trust the government to look after their interests. Of those, just 4 in 10 would get a COVID-19 vaccine.

And the least likely to say they would get a vaccine? People “who place a high importance on being Black or feel a strong sense of belonging to the Black community.”