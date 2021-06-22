Just Wondering: How Do I Power Nap Like a Pro?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
by Shutterstock
Business man takes nap on sofa to recharge his battery
I can't seem to close my eyes and not think of my neverending to-list, or hear Return of the Mack playing on a loop. Am I just not fit for the nap life? Or have I not cracked the code yet?
"Human beings are natural nappers, and working from home provides a great opportunity for it. Even some office workers enjoy a similar benefit by taking a break to close their eyes and rest peacefully.
Each of us has a time during the day (usually, but not always in the early afternoon) when we can best fall asleep. But oftentimes adults who haven’t napped in years end up feeling groggier than when they started.
Good naps happen when three parts come together:
1) Duration. For adults, naps should be either short 10- to 20-minute bursts or 90-minute rests. Anything else and your brain will be in too deep of a sleep when you try to wake up.
2) Time of day. What works best for one person won’t always work for the next, so a little self-discovery goes a long way. Pay attention to when you naturally have a mid-day lull.
3) Practice. Like any good habit, it takes practice to get into the routine. Closing your eyes at the same time every day for 10 minutes is a good way to get started. But soon enough a daily nap will feel natural and you’ll reap the benefits for the rest of the day."
Michael Howell, MD, at M Health Fairview Sleep Performance Training for Athletes