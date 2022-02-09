Just Wondering: Is Dark Chocolate Really a Health Food?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
by Shutterstock
person taking bite of chocolate bar
We all know that chocolate is the official candy of this gooey holiday but is it really as healthy as we'd like to think? And how much should we eat to reap the benefits? (Asking for a friend ... in between bites of Trader Joe's Dark Lovers Chocolate Bar.)
We turned to some sweet health experts, who just conducted a study based on this very subject (!) for their response to this age-old question.
"Dark chocolate absolutely is considered a superfood. It has fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, to name a few key nutrients. It also packs a powerful antioxidant punch, containing flavanols and polyphenols among others, which have been linked to heart health.
"The recommendation would be about an ounce per day, which is about the size of two tablespoons in chocolate chips or a piece of chocolate slightly larger than a book of matches. Make sure you choose chocolate that is at least 70 percent cacao or cocoa (or above) to optimize the health benefits.
"Read the label to find the best dark chocolate, as all dark chocolate is not created equal! Look for cocoa or cacao, cocoa powder, cocoa nibs, or cocoa butter listed as the first ingredients. Avoid chocolate brands that have sugar listed within the first several ingredients. And avoid products with ingredients that you don’t know or can’t pronounce! (Make sure to avoid products with trans-fat as well.)" Katie Johnson, registered dietitian and board-certified health and wellness coach with United Healthcare