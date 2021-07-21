Just Wondering: Is a Juice Cleanse Worthy of All the Hype?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Juice Cleanse

For our wedding last month, we received a blender (from guests who must be unaware of the number of times we've watched Father of the Bride in the last year). We're actually excited to blend up drinks and sauces and salsas—did you know you can make soup in a blender?!

The gift didn't create major relationship chaos a la George Newbern, but it did raise a few questions. Protein powder? Do we add spinach to everything? Almond milk or coconut water? Both?!

As we reach for another handful of pineapple chunks in an attempt to recreate tropical tastes from our honeymoon, we're just wondering: Is a juice cleanse really that good for us? Does it actually clean out our systems? Can it help us shed the pandemic pudge? And what kinds of ingredients should be going into the liquid diet?

“Our bodies have all the tools they need to ‘cleanse’ and ‘detox’ on a daily basis, so we really have no need to do anything specific to make this happen. The liver and kidneys in particular are some of the organs that do most of the heavy lifting in the area of cleansing the body, and we can support these organs by eating a variety of different foods and by drinking enough water, but there is not evidence that specific ‘cleanse’ regimens support these organs.

Overall, in my eyes juice cleanses are typically expensive at best, and can be downright harmful at worst, both to our mental and physical health. Our bodies are made to consume and digest many types of nutrients, including things like fat, fiber, and protein, all of which are vital to our health yet absent from most juice cleanse regimens. Additionally, it tends to be quite difficult to get all the calories that we need from just juice, which is also unhealthy—we need to be getting adequate energy and a balance of nutrients for any way of eating to be healthy overall.

Any weight that might be lost doing a juice cleanse is typically not sustainable, due to the fact that this way of consuming energy is generally not sustainable, so it is not something I'd recommend for weight loss. …

I don't recommend anyone do a juice cleanse for any amount of time but having fresh juice (or just buying juice from the store) can be really tasty and a fun addition to a meal. There are no types of juice I'd recommend avoiding, but if you're up for exploring and experimenting, it can be fun to try not only fruit juices (i.e. pineapple, cherry, apple, citrus, etc.) but also try juicing different veggies, such as carrots, beets, and parsley, for example. I would also recommend having juice with a meal, as an ingredient in a smoothie, or with at least one other food item, in order to best support blood sugar regulation and ensure you are getting a variety of macro and micronutrients together, which the body tends to like.”