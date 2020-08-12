Just Wondering: How Much Whitening is Too Much?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
Photo via Shutterstock
Teeth Whitening
I’m trying to get rid of those pesky coffee stains and hoping for a gleaming white smile that will wow—the whiter the better, right? But, can I ever over-whiten my teeth? I don’t want to end up glowing in a black light—ahem, Ross Geller.
“In-office treatments utilize a high concentration of peroxide to achieve results quickly while at-home whitening uses a lower concentration, which takes longer to get that white smile you've dreamed of. Teeth only whiten several shades from the starting point, so you don't have to worry that they will become too white.
Although there is a slight risk to tooth enamel by over exposing teeth to bleaching agents, tooth sensitivity or gum sensitivity that occurs for most patients at some point in the bleaching process keeps them from excessive use.
The optimal way to keep those pearly whites looking their best is to bleach at home with gel trays from your dentist once a month after having an in-office whitening.”
–Dr. Steve Gorman, cosmetic dentist at The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry