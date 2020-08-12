Just Wondering: How Much Whitening is Too Much?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Teeth Whitening

I’m trying to get rid of those pesky coffee stains and hoping for a gleaming white smile that will wow—the whiter the better, right? But, can I ever over-whiten my teeth? I don’t want to end up glowing in a black light—ahem, Ross Geller.