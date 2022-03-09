Just Wondering: How Does the Daylight Saving Time Change Affect Our Sleep?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock Sleepy Dog Actual footage of us the day after spring forward.

It wasn’t all that long ago that we were gaining a precious hour of sleep on a mid-November night, relishing in a full extra hour of rest—without even trying! As the saying goes, stealing from Peter to pay Paul. Well, right now we’re Peter and, let's be honest, it sucks.

We’re on the precipice of losing that precious hour on Saturday night to Daylight Saving torturous “spring forward.” Sure, it gives us an earlier sunrise and marks the beginning of lighter, brighter days; a symbolic spring-before-spring. But we’re just wondering, other than needing an extra cup of jo Sunday morning, what are some of the short-term effects that we might experience in the days after the spring forward time change? And what can we do to combat those negative effects and ensure a restful transition to that slightly altered sun schedule?