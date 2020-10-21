Just Wondering: How Can I Prevent or Slow Skin Aging?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
With the quick turn of seasons (dang snow in October), my skin is feeling a bit drier and my fine lines are becoming more pronounced. As the wrinkles multiply, I'm constantly reminded of that Friends episode when Monica’s mother says, “You know, I think it’s time for you to start using night cream." I know I can't be alone in wondering: What are the best ways to prevent or slow skin aging? What are some products I should be using—“night cream”? And am I even doing this right?
“The best way to prevent aging, especially of the face, is through gentle skin care, sunscreen use, and use of exfoliants such retinoids. My tips for daily skin care and also to help prevent aging are:
1. Use a mild liquid cleanser once a day to wash off dirt, makeup, yeast, and also to help it be more amenable to hydration.
2. Use a good moisturizer right after you clean the skin to hydrate the skin. This helps prevent skin discoloration and dryness.
3. Use daily sunscreen of at least SPF 30 regardless of your skin type or tone to prevent sun damage of cells, wrinkles, and discoloration.
4. Use a topical retinoid as tolerated nightly to address and prevent fine lines, brown spots, large pores, and discoloration.
5. Use a vitamin C serum once to twice a day. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps prevent cellular damage related to aging and ultraviolet radiation. It also helps even out skin tone in all skin types to promote a clear complexion.”
–Margareth Pierre-Louis, MD, MBA at Twin Cities Dermatology Center