Just Wondering: How Can I Prevent or Slow Skin Aging?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock Woman at Mirror Illustration – Just Wondering

With the quick turn of seasons (dang snow in October), my skin is feeling a bit drier and my fine lines are becoming more pronounced. As the wrinkles multiply, I'm constantly reminded of that Friends episode when Monica’s mother says, “You know, I think it’s time for you to start using night cream." I know I can't be alone in wondering: What are the best ways to prevent or slow skin aging? What are some products I should be using—“night cream”? And am I even doing this right?