Just Wondering: Is Holiday Weight Gain Real?

by Shutterstock
winter sock-footed on pink weight scale
The last time I remember eating rows of Christmas treats and carb-y holiday fixings without feeling some shame or guilt was probably in the early '90s—when I was young and blissfully unaware of what calories were. Our whole adult lives, we've been inundated with messages about burning off or making room for the holiday feasting: Oh you had some peppermint bark? Better hit the dreadmill for an hour before you even think about touching that shortbread next! There are so many pushes out there about being healthy but real talk: just how healthy—and accurate—is this type of messaging anyway?
"A real conversation about the unhealthy and inaccurate messaging the fitness world pushes, particularly during the holiday season, is so needed. Being fixated on 'burning' dinner or 'earning' your calories is just not scientifically accurate. There is only so much energy can burn each day—it's called the constrained energy model. Because of that, you can't do 'extra exercise' to make up for eating extra food. To burn fat, you need to raise your BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) and be in a caloric deficit. One meal isn't going to affect that. There is no food that is good or bad, there is no food that is inherently fattening to your body even around the holidays. It all comes down to the amount of energy (calories) you are taking in each day that determines whether your weight goes up, goes down or stays the same. Enjoy your meal!" Aldon Tibbs, certified personal trainer, Bodies by Burgoon in Northeast Minneapolis