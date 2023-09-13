Just Wondering: How Long Can I Go Without Washing My Hair, Really?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand by Shutterstock Back of woman's head, tousling long brown hair by crown

True story: I will literally structure my entire week around my “hair-washing nights.” Dry shampoo, purifying shampoos, and scalp treatments have come in clutch for me throughout the years as a way to extend time between washes. On average, I probably commit to a wash about two to three times a week. (I still shower daily, everyone. DON'T GET IT TWISTED!) So here's what I want to know: Is there a “right” number of times I should be sudsing up my hair on a weekly basis? And should a workout, by default, be automatically followed up with a hair wash?