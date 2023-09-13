Just Wondering: How Long Can I Go Without Washing My Hair, Really?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!
by Shutterstock
Back of woman's head, tousling long brown hair by crown
True story: I will literally structure my entire week around my “hair-washing nights.” Dry shampoo, purifying shampoos, and scalp treatments have come in clutch for me throughout the years as a way to extend time between washes. On average, I probably commit to a wash about two to three times a week. (I still shower daily, everyone. DON'T GET IT TWISTED!) So here's what I want to know: Is there a “right” number of times I should be sudsing up my hair on a weekly basis? And should a workout, by default, be automatically followed up with a hair wash?
“It depends. If you have oily hair, then you can wash daily—especially in the summer and after working out. If you have dry hair, every other day with conditioner is appropriate. If you have a dry scalp and also work out every day, dilute your shampoo with water so that it isn't so sudsy and doesn't strip your hair too much of its natural oils. Lastly, if you experience dandruff, it's important to shampoo at least every other day to wash out the yeast. That way, the scalp doesn't become inflamed to it.”
Dr. Mimi Cho, Dermatology Specialists