Just Wondering: Why is My Hair Shedding More Than Usual?

I used to think it was all in my head but after conferring with my girlfriends, I’ve learned that this time of year usually presents a pattern: more hair starts to come out of my head. I joke about how all the fall-out could be repurposed as hair extensions (and that I could really make a killing!) but really, should I be concerned? Is it true that we shed more hair during the cooler months?
“Yes, hair tends to shed more in the fall because more follicles enter a resting phase known as "telogen" in the middle of summer. Hair generally sheds three to four months after entering that resting phase ... meaning, they jump ship in the fall. But don't worry, it grows back!
In terms of "staying ahead" of the fall-out, it's tough to change the natural cycles of the body and even more so during the back-to-school season, where people are more stressed out than usual (especially THIS fall!) Stress is also a contributing factor to hair loss.
Coming off of the summer of COVID, we’ve seen way more stress-related hair loss, so I suspect this is gonna be a big season for “telogen effluvium," the synchronized shedding of those hairs in its resting phase. Mitigating that stress with yoga, meditation, etc., might just be a way to slow the whole process down."
— Jaime Davis, MD, CEO and dermatologist at Uptown Dermatology