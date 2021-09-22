Just Wondering: Can I Get a Flu Shot AND the COVID-19 Vaccine Simultaneously?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

Now that the third-dose COVID-19 booster shots are making the rounds (particularly for the moderately to severely immunocompromised), it's got us thinking: Can we roll up both sleeves at once during our next doc visit? Is getting multiple shots at once efficient—or is it pernicious?

"Yes, you can get a flu (influenza) vaccine at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine. And there is no longer a 14-day spacing requirement for the COVID-19 and flu vaccines given on other days either before or after. Furthermore, what I am saying about the flu vaccine actually applies to any other vaccines, attenuated live or inactive, with regard to the timing of the COVID-19 vaccine." Dr. Robert Jacobson, pediatrician and vaccine researcher at Mayo Clinic

All the parents out there know firsthand that well-child check-ups usually consist of receiving multiple shots at once. (Not to mention, the TDAP is comprised of three different vaccinations: Tetanus, Diptheria, and Pertussis.)

The CDC initially imposed a guideline to wait 14 days between the COVID-19 vax and other shots. However, after millions of doses have been administered over the past year, they have no evidence to suggest against the co-administration of other vaccinations with a COVID-19 dose. On August 31st, they officially updated their guidance to remove the 14-day spacing requirement, per Jacobson's note above. Getting multiple shots at once is not only convenient—it's safe.