Just Wondering: Does the COVID-19 Vaccine Affect Fertility?

Rumblings about how the COVID-19 vaccine can severely impact a woman's fertility are practically unmissable, from headlines to social media posts and beyond. Is there really any correlation between inoculation and conception?

"The short answer is no. There may have been some unknowns early on, but we now have more experience and studies to better prove that the COVID-19 vaccine does not cause infertility. In fact, all of the major Ob-Gyn and reproductive groups [like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine] have noted the safety of the vaccine in fertility and pregnancy. For those trying or planning to get pregnant, I advise getting vaccinated against COVID before pregnancy, not because of concerns about the vaccine in pregnancy (it is safe, I advise pregnant women to get it as well) but because of the numerous risks of COVID in pregnancy to both mom and baby, which are mitigated through vaccination." Dr. David Clay, MD, Ob-Gyn, Clinic Sofia