Just Wondering: Do I Really Need 10,000 Steps a Day?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock Walking through leaves

Despite my best efforts to hit my step goal, after a long day of WFH-ing, I sometimes turn up a couple (thousand!) short. Going for walks is always great, but as the cold weather settles in, it's less appealing to bundle up before heading out over my lunch break. And there are only so many times I can walk from my living room to my kitchen per day. Do we really need 10,000 steps a day? Is there a minimum I need to stay healthy?