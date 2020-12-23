Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local experts tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand via Shutterstock Woman Working Out at Home

With the holidays approaching, we all know that means less sleep, more cookies and sugary bites, and a big serving of stress. Plus, this is prime time for illnesses of all kind, from seasonal bugs to the full-on flu. And this year, with COVID-19 cases at a staggering peak in Minnesota, it’s especially vital to do everything we can to bolster our bodies. Besides stocking up on vitamin C, zinc, and lysine supplements, and getting a healthy dose of spinach and garlic, we’re just wondering: Can a workout help boost my immune system? And why is it that we always get some cold or virus right after the holidays? Any tips on preventing that?

“Adding 30 to 60 minutes of moderate physical activity to your daily routine (moderate = where you can comfortably talk through the activity but not sing) can release endorphins to make us feel better, reduce stress levels, strengthen our immune system, increase our metabolic rate to burn more calories, reduce fatigue, and improve sleep and overall health and well-being. Breaking a sweat, breathing in fresh air, drinking lots of water throughout the day, and getting the heart rate up all can help eliminate our body’s toxins and keep our immune defense strong.” —Katie Klingberg, MD, family medicine and lifestyle medicine at M Health Fairview

So, short answer, yes: “A workout can absolutely help to boost your immune system,” Klingberg says.

The CDC acknowledges this in relation to COVID-19 as well. “Physical activity can also help prevent diseases that increase a person’s chances of having severe illness from COVID-19 such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes,” the website says. “Emerging research suggests it may also help boost immune function.”

And getting sick after the holidays?