Just Wondering: Are Hard Seltzers Healthier Than Other Alcohol?

If we want a healthier bevvie during the day, we grab a sparkling water instead of a sugary pop (AKA, soda for non-MN-ers). Hard seltzers have become the sparkling water of the alcohol family. The beer-averse crowd rejoiced this summer as a low-cal alternative swept the alcohol market—new brands of hard seltzer popping up on every end cap. Even traditional beer brewers like Grain Belt and Leinenkugel’s are getting in on the action.
Seltzers are hailed as low-sugar, low-carb, low-cal, and low chance of hangover—we’ll cheers to that. But we want to know: Are hard seltzers healthier than other alcoholic beverages? And does the low ABV, low-cal, skinny can actually encourage more drinking?
“Hard seltzers can be great in moderation. They cut down on the calories and sugar you would get from a typical fruity cocktail. But be careful not to overdo it—some [have an ABV] as high as 9 percent. Treat them as you would any other alcoholic beverage and try to limit to zero or one drink per day on average.”
—Tara Griffin, registered dietician at M Health Fairview