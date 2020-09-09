Just Wondering: Are Hard Seltzers Healthier Than Other Alcohol?

Welcome to our Just Wondering series, in which local pros tackle your most burning health and fitness questions. Got a question of your own? Send it here!

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock People Drinking Hard Seltzers Outdoors

If we want a healthier bevvie during the day, we grab a sparkling water instead of a sugary pop (AKA, soda for non-MN-ers). Hard seltzers have become the sparkling water of the alcohol family. The beer-averse crowd rejoiced this summer as a low-cal alternative swept the alcohol market—new brands of hard seltzer popping up on every end cap. Even traditional beer brewers like Grain Belt and Leinenkugel’s are getting in on the action.

Seltzers are hailed as low-sugar, low-carb, low-cal, and low chance of hangover—we’ll cheers to that. But we want to know: Are hard seltzers healthier than other alcoholic beverages? And does the low ABV, low-cal, skinny can actually encourage more drinking?