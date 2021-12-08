Just Wondering: What Can I Do With My Leftover FSA Dollars?

× Expand by Shutterstock gloved hand holding credit card

I still have a healthy balance (ha!) on my FSA card and while I'd like to get seen for routine care—like a teeth cleaning or annual eye exam—getting scheduled for anything before January seems next to impossible given the current climate. What are some other medical or health-related expenses I should consider?

"Stress-reducing treatments such as acupuncture, fire-cupping, and tui-na medical massage can all be great forms of preventative care going into the busy holiday season. 'Tis the season to be jolly, but it can also be the season of stress thanks to to family gatherings, winter weather, and strapped gift budgets. Using FSA funds for 60-minutes of relaxation is one way to lessen that load.

"While care provided by a licensed acupuncturist or chiropractor are automatically covered within the FSA realm, other complementary wellness care from non-licensed providers such as deep tissue massage or cranial sacral therapy can be covered if treating a specific medical issue and accompanied by a letter of medical necessity from your care provider.