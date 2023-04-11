Just Wondering: Is This a Cold, Seasonal Allergies, or Worse–Both?

× Expand by Shutterstock illustration of a woman blowing her nose with abstract allergy triggers in background

I woke up feeling drowsy and stuffed-up the other day and luckily for me, symptoms haven't hit my chest. How do I know if I'm fated for a full-fledged cold or if this is just my new reality, thanks to the copious amounts of ragweed blowing around?

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, there are three pollen seasons in Minnesota, with the first starting in early April. And trees in and around the metro are known to have the highest pollen levels! Dr. Oldham of HealthPartners shares the discernible differences between a cold and allergy symptoms. (Pro tip: if you're susceptible to the latter, start your meds, like, now!)

"The biggest clue in deciding whether symptoms are a cold or allergies is in how long they last. A cold normally will last for a week to 10 days, while allergies can last for several weeks or longer. With both, it’s typical to have a runny or stuffy nose and sneezing. You may also feel a little drowsy. It’s more common to have itchy and watery eyes and itchy ears with allergies, while a fever, sore throat, and body aches are more common with a cold. The best way to avoid allergy symptoms is to take medications early and regularly. You can actually start taking medications as early as two weeks before the allergy season begins! This can include TC antihistamines (like Claritin and Zyrtec), nasal sprays, and decongestants. There’s no cure for the common cold, but getting lots of sleep, staying hydrated, and taking OTC medications can help provide relief. If you aren’t sure if it’s a cold or allergies, or if your symptoms are severe or last longer than 10 days, it’s best to connect with a care provider." Jennifer L. Oldham, MD, Allergist at HealthPartners

*This article was originally published on October 9, 2019.