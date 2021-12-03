Inline Skating and Indoor Running Are Back at U.S. Bank Stadium

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock U.S. Bank Stadium

Looking for creative ways to stay fit this winter? U.S. Bank Stadium’s Winter Warm-Up is back this year, offering inline skating and indoor running opportunities at the Vikings stadium on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. The winter tradition returns this December to keep those sweat sessions going in the colder months.

“We welcome the community back to U.S. Bank Stadium this December for the return of Winter Warm-Up,” said Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, in a press release. “We look forward to hosting affordable and accessible recreational activities for the public each year, including the beloved tradition of inline skating and indoor running at U.S. Bank Stadium.”

The thirteen Winter Warm-Up sessions begin on Tuesday, December 14 and end on Thursday, January 27 (no sessions are available Dec. 23). Inline skating is offered this year on the stadium’s main concourse, with open skating offered from 5 to 8 p.m. and speed skating from 8 to 9 p.m. (skaters are required to bring their personal equipment to participate, in addition to helmets and safety gear. Skate rentals will not be available). Indoor running will be available on the stadium’s upper concourse.

Sessions are open to all ages, but the days are maxed at 600 participants total, including 300 runners and 300 skaters. Mask wearing is suggested, but proof of vaccination isn't required.

Tickets are $12 a person and go on sale December 7 through Ticketmaster. Updates will be posted at U.S. Bank Stadium's website.