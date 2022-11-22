In Your 70s: Longevity 101: Tips for a Longer, Happier Life

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

There’s a reason we call them golden years—they’re rife with opportunity! As you transition into your 70s and beyond, you may be moving a little slower or requiring more frequent tune-ups, but that doesn’t mean life has to stop. It’s just getting started! Prioritizing your health by eating right and staying active isn’t just essential for daily wellness—it can help boost your mood and keep you thriving well into your 80s.

1. Build strong and healthy bones and teeth.

Calcium and vitamin D are key to moving and grooving through your 70s and beyond—and for bouncing back from potential falls or spills. Make sure you’re getting an adequate amount of both every day; women in particular need adequate calcium intake to keep their bones strong. If you don’t do dairy, opt for fortified juice and cereal, lots of leafy greens, or a calcium supplement. Get your vitamin D from the sun (while wearing SPF!) and via salmon, tuna, orange juice fortified with vitamin D, and egg yolks. Talk to your doctor about supplementation before grabbing a bottle at the drugstore.

2. Be gentle with yourself.

As you age, the fatty tissue beneath your skin thins, and your skin becomes less elastic—meaning you’re more prone to bruises. Less natural oil production may also mean your skin is drier. Age spots and skin tags are also common in your 70s. Remember to be gentler with yourself, use sunscreen, and take warm (not hot) baths and showers, using a mild soap, and lather on moisturizer afterwards.

3. Strengthen your core.

One of the biggest culprits of falls and spills is lack of balance. In fact, one in four adults 65 and older report falling each year, according to the CDC. Building your core strength can help keep you upright. Simple exercises like standing on one leg with the other leg bent and raised are an easy way to beef up your balance.

4. Keep doing what you love.

Staying vibrant and active means continuing to do what you love, not resigning yourself to a life spent indoors. There’s no limit to what you can do: Volunteer, learn a new hobby, stack up the library books, paint a masterpiece. Keeping your brain stimulated is one of the best ways to stay sharp, mentally and even physically.

5. Maintain an active social life.

Loneliness can be a major struggle for older adults, especially those who aren’t able to leave their homes easily. Stay on top of your social life: Start a walking group with neighbors and friends, attend a book club, or volunteer with your church or your grandchildren’s school. Keeping in touch with friends and family can reduce the risk of loneliness, depression, anxiety, and memory loss.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ Blood pressure. Keep on top of your BP numbers; older adults have a higher likelihood of hypertension, which can lead to heart issues.

+ Arthritis. Feeling a bit creakier than normal? Keep track of every abnormal snap, crackle, and pop to share with your doc, as joint pain and arthritis are common in seniors.

+ Memory. General forgetfulness happens more as you age, but if you’re experiencing abnormal memory loss, it’s time to share with your health care team.

Don’t-Skip Screenings

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screening every three years

Colorectal cancer screening every 10 years until age 75

Lung cancer screening every year, if you are/were a smoker

Blood pressure screening every year

Cholesterol test every five years

Eye exam every year, beginning at age 65

Fall-prevention screening every year

Prostate cancer screening every two years until age 75

Vital Vaccinations

Herpes zoster (RZV, Shingrix) for shingles, two doses over a two-to-six-month period

Influenza (IIV4, RIV4, or LAIV4) every year

Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) once, if not previously administered

Pneumococcal (pneumonia) (PPSV23, PCV13) two doses, one year apart

COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna) one booster shot at least two months after your last dose or booster

DYK?

According to the world health organization, more than 20 percent of people 60 and above struggle with a mental or neurological condition. more than 2 million Americans over 65 struggle with depression.

According to the CDC, about 2 in 3 adults over 65 have gum disease. Keep your mouth in tip-top shape by brushing and flossing regularly and scheduling regular dental exams. If you’re a smoker, it’s high time to quit!

