In Your 60s—And Beyond

5 Things to Know: It’s Never Too Late

Staying healthy in your 60s will set you up to continue doing all of the things you love, from travel and exercise to hobbies and sex. But you do need to go after it. Be proactive about your health, and your body, mind, and spirit will continue serving you well for years to come.

1) What was that?

You’re not imagining things. It is harder to hear in your 60s. Get your hearing tested and corrected to ward off dementia, a major side effect of hearing loss. Degenerative changes in the ear mean that about 45 percent of people in their 60s—and 68 percent of people in their 70s—experience some degree of hearing loss.

2) Let’s talk about sex – women

Your sex life can continue its vitality in your 60s. In fact, sexual satisfaction for women tends to increase with age. Women experience a decline in sex-related hormones like estrogen and progesterone. That can cause vaginal dryness, but it’s nothing a good lubricant can’t solve. Above all, don’t be shy about talking to your doctor about your concerns.

3) Let’s talk about sex – men

Men also experience changes in their 60s. It’s common to have drops in testosterone and sex drive. Then there are challenges like erectile dysfunction, which affects about 10 percent more men each decade beyond childhood. For men in their 60s, that’s 60 percent of you. Medications, assistive devices, or surgery can help.

4) Sharp as a tack

Your brain’s volume shrinks as you age, and blood flow to your noggin decreases, too. This can result in cognitive decline. But there’s plenty you can do to keep your mind active. Stimulate your brain by learning a new skill or taking a class. Learn a musical instrument or do crossword puzzles. Volunteering and staying social also will keep you engaged.

5) It’s not all downhill from here

Even though you’re getting older, it’s not too late to make changes to your diet or exercise routines to build up your strength or lose weight. Eat more fiber, or consider incorporating a Mediterranean diet with more vegetables and beans and less meat and dairy. Burn calories with dancing, yoga, walking, or tai chi—any movement that brings you joy. These changes can improve chronic illnesses like diabetes and cardiovascular disease while keeping your brain healthy.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ Bone health: Many people in their 60s have achy joints because of cartilage and joint fluid loss, and most knee replacements are completed on people 65-plus. Make sure you’re taking enough vitamin D and calcium to keep bones strong, and do weight-bearing exercises to ward off fractures and osteoporosis.

+ Stay on top of shots: Don’t skip vaccines to prevent influenza, pneumonia, shingles, tetanus, and pertussis (whooping cough).

Dry mouth, or xerostomia, can be caused by medications and can do major damage to teeth and gums. Make it a habit to sip water frequently (and chew sugar-free gum!) throughout the day to help stimulate saliva production, or try artificial saliva like Biotene.

DYK?

You’re not alone: By the year 2030, 1 in 4 women will be 65 years old. That same ratio of women ages 65 to 74 lived alone in 2018. Be sure to stay connected to friends and family, a key factor in staying healthy.

COVID-19 vaccine: 92% of minnesotans 65-plus had received two doses by October 2021

Annual screenings

Cervical cancer screening from 60 to 65 every three years, with HPV testing every five years until 65

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screening

Colorectal cancer screening every 10 years

Lung cancer screening annually, if you are/were a smoker

Annual mammogram

Blood pressure screening every year

Cholesterol test annually for men and every one to two years for women until 65, then annually

Eye exam every one to three years until 65, then annually

Osteoporosis screening starting at age 65 for women

Full-body skin cancer screening annually

Fall-prevention screening starting at 65

Men should talk with their doctor about testing for prostate cancer

