In Your 50s: Time of Transitions: What to Expect Next

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Photos by Shutterstock In Your 50s

It’s an era of change, and sometimes those changes happen quickly. People in their 50s experience plenty of transitions—personally, professionally, and physically. Some are smack-ya-in-the-face obvious, while others are more subtle. Here are five transitions you should watch for in your 50s.

1. Your Metabolism Might be a Little Slower.

Changing hormones and decreased activity levels in your 50s make it easier for your body to store fat and lose muscle. Try incorporating low-impact aerobic exercises into your routine, and meet with a registered dietitian to determine the nutrients you need to support your changing needs. For example, incorporating protein-rich foods and iron-rich foods can help boost your metabolism.

2. Printed Text is too Small and Hard to Read.

Even if you can read just fine, vision changes in your mid-40s and 50s mean it’s important to get an annual eye exam. Optometrists screen for conditions including glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration. Schedule an appointment ASAP if you experience notable vision changes. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to preventing visual impairment.

× Expand Jenga Puzzle

3. You Don't Feel Right.

Every day, take inventory of your own body for lumps, moles, or feeling a little off, as these can be early signs of cancer. Sign yourself up for a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer—more than 90 percent of cases are diagnosed in people 50 and older. Skin cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer screenings should be on your to-do list, too.

3. Results From Routine Exams Look Different.

Changes in your glucose metabolism, blood cell counts, minerals, fat, cholesterol, or hormones may signal deeper health issues. Women in their 50s are at a higher risk for thyroid problems, which can cause weight gain, depression, and fatigue. Men and women face an increased risk for type 2 diabetes, as well as cardiovascular disease. Be sure to schedule routine blood tests to check your levels, and keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary.

4. Your Skin is Changing.

Expect to see more age spots, skin tags, and bruising, as well as thinner skin, leading to fine lines and wrinkles. Embrace it! Try incorporating products that have antioxidants and glycolic acid into your skin routine to boost collagen production.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ UH-OH, TIME TO GO. If you’re leaking urine when you cough, sneeze, or exercise, don’t be embarrassed. About one-third of women in their 50s experience stress incontinence thanks to vaginal deliveries and lower estrogen levels. It affects men, too, especially those with prostate concerns. To avoid an overactive bladder, try proactive pelvic floor exercises, and avoid bladder irritants like caffeine, alcohol, and acidic foods. Oh, and eat more fiber!

FYI

TRAIN YOUR BRAIN with new challenges and experiences, in addition to plenty of exercise and sleep. From your mid-40s to 50s, reasoning skills, sharpness in memory, and verbal fluency decline, while moral decision-making, regulating emotions, and interpreting social situations improve.

You may start experiencing dry mouth, or xerostomia, thanks to fluctuating hormones and a routine that may include new medications. Drink lots of water (and chew sugar-free gum!) throughout the day to help stimulate saliva production—or try artificial saliva such as Biotène.

× Expand Road Trip

Don’t-Skip Screenings

Cervical cancer check every three years, with testing for HPV every five years

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screening every three years

Colorectal cancer screening every 10 years

Lung cancer screening every year from age 50, if you are/were a smoker

Mammogram every year until age 75

Blood pressure screening every year

Cholesterol test every five years, or more frequently if high risk for heart disease

Eye exam every two to four years

Full-body skin cancer screening every year

At 50, men at average risk of prostate cancer should schedule a prostate cancer screening

Vital Vaccinations

Influenza (IIV4, RIV4, or LAIV4) every year

Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis (Tdap) every 10 years

Herpes zoster (RZV, Shingrix) for shingles, two doses over a two-to-six-month period

Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) once, if not previously administered

COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna) one booster shot at least two months after your last dose or booster

Read more from our Annual Health Guide in the November issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine or here.