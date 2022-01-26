IN Your 50s—Mature Adulthood

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

× Expand Father and daughter fishing

5 Questions to Ask: Transitions

Many people experience significant transitions in their 50s, personally, professionally, and physically. Some changes are smack-you-in-the-face apparent, while others are more subtle. Here are a few areas to pay special attention to these days.

1) What should I be eating?

People in their 50s are generally less active than in their younger years, so it’s time to adjust what and how much you eat. Meeting with a registered dietician can help determine the best foods, amounts, and nutrients for you. For example, foods with potassium and omega-3 fatty acids can improve heart health.

2) How do I protect my vision?

If you find yourself complaining that the print is too small, it’s time to see the eye doctor. Vision is known to shift in your mid-40s and 50s. It’s also important to be screened for conditions like glaucoma, which is typically symptomless, as well as cataracts and macular degeneration. Early diagnosis and treatment can make a world of difference in preventing visual impairment.

3) Am I at risk for cancer?

There are several key screenings that will help determine whether cancer is a concern. Sign yourself up for a colonoscopy to screen for colon cancer—more than 90 percent of cases are diagnosed in people 50 and older. Skin cancer, prostate cancer, and breast cancer screenings should be on your to-do list, too.

4) What other conditions might emerge?

Women in their 50s are at risk for thyroid problems like hypothyroidism, aka underactive thyroid. This can cause weight gain, depression, and fatigue. Men and women face an increased risk for diabetes, as well as cardiovascular disease. The two main risk factors are high blood pressure and high cholesterol, leading to heart attack and stroke.

5) How can I boost my metabolism and prevent weight gain?

Men and women lose muscle mass at this age, which slows metabolism. Women feel it more because of simultaneous hormonal changes. To rev up your metabolism, do strength training exercises that maintain or rebuild your muscle mass. Make sure to eat a larger breakfast daily, then a moderate lunch and a light dinner, with plenty of lean proteins.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ You gotta go: Waking up in the night multiple times to go to the bathroom? Leaking urine when you cough, sneeze, or exercise? About one-third of women in their 50s experience stress incontinence thanks to vaginal deliveries and lower estrogen levels. It affects men, too, especially those with prostate concerns. Medication, physical therapy, or surgical slings can help.

Braces and aligners are not only for teens. “It’s never too late, and it doesn’t take any longer for a 50-year-old to straighten their teeth than a 15-year-old,” says Dr. John W. Cretzmeyer Jr. of Dentistry for the Entire Family.

FYI

Your skin experiences many changes in your 50s. Expect to see more age spots, skin tags, and bruising, as well as thinner skin, leading to fine lines and wrinkles. Consider using products with antioxidants and glycolic acid to boost collagen production.

Annual screenings

Cervical cancer check every three years, with testing for HPV every five years

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screening

Colorectal cancer screening every 10 years

Lung cancer screening from age 55, if you are/were a smoker

Annual mammogram

Blood pressure screening every year

Cholesterol test annually for men and every one to two years for women, starting at 55

Eye exam every one to three years, starting at 55

Full-body skin cancer screening annually

At 55, men should talk with their doctor about testing for prostate cancer

This article originally appeared in the November 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine as part of our Annual Health Guide. For the full section, click here.