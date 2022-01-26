In Your 40s—Midlife

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

5 Questions to Ask: Adopting Healthy Habits for a Lifetime

At midlife, there’s a lot going on with work, family, and your health. Here are some questions to consider on your next visit to the doctor.

1) What can I do to stay healthy?

Commit to exercise. It can counter bone loss and an ever-slowing metabolism. Be sure to get at least 30 minutes of exercise a day—and incorporate strength training two to three times a week—to help with bone health.

2) Could I be depressed?

Men and women in their 40s face a higher prevalence of depression. The condition shows up differently for each, with men experiencing changes in their sleep patterns, fatigue, or a decreased interest in sex. Depression is the most common health problem for women, leading to sadness, anxiety, and irritability. Other symptoms include trouble sleeping and concentrating. If you just feel “off,” talk with your physician about your mental health.

3) Is it too late for me to have a baby?

Definitely not, though it is more difficult to get pregnant. In fact, the rate of women having babies in their 40s has been increasing since 1985. You have a 1 in 10 chance of getting pregnant at 40 during each cycle, compared to a 1 in 4 chance in your 20s and 30s. There are some risks, including having multiples or miscarriages. Discuss your risk factors with your provider.

4) When should I start receiving mammograms?

Your risk of breast cancer increases significantly in your 40s. A low-dose X-ray of your breasts, a mammogram looks for changes or abnormalities in your breast tissue. The American Cancer Society lowered its recommended screening age from 45 to 40. A family history of breast cancer and other risk factors might mean starting even earlier.

5) Do I need to see a doctor for menopause?

Signs and symptoms vary for women who are experiencing perimenopause, the window when your body is preparing to stop having menstrual cycles. Menopause is marked by not having periods for 12 months, usually in your 40s or 50s. During this transition, you might experience mood swings, changes in sexual function, or heavy periods. Your doctor can help.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ Time to start thinking about the M-word: menopause. The process—which unfolds over several years—often begins in your mid-to-late 40s. If you’re experiencing irregular periods, difficulty sleeping, night sweats, and hot flashes, you are on the road to menopause in a phase called perimenopause.

As women’s estrogen levels drop, it can impact jawbone density, increasing the risk for tooth loss and loose teeth.

DYK?

Half of women over age 45 have high blood pressure, or hypertension. Some women develop high blood pressure during pregnancy.

Your chances of developing hypertension increase considerably after menopause. Being more than 20 pounds overweight is another risk factor.

Annual screenings

Cervical cancer check every three years, with testing for HPV every five years

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes screening with fasting blood sugar levels

Colorectal cancer screening starting at age 45, then every 10 years after

Annual mammograms start at 40 or 45, depending on your risk factors and family history

Blood pressure screening every year

Cholesterol test annually for men starting at 45 and every five years for women

Full-body skin cancer screening annually

Eye exam every two to four years

This article originally appeared in the November 2021 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine as part of our Annual Health Guide.