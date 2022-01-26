In Your 30s—Adulthood

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

4 Things You Shouldn’t Ignore in Your 30s

If you coasted through your “indestructible” 20s with no major health concerns, consider yourself lucky! But as you enter this new decade, there are some conditions that may begin to present themselves. The good news is, keeping up on recommended screenings and routine checkups with your primary care doc can set you up for a clean bill of health—now and for the long haul.

1) Skin Cancer

Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in young adults. In fact, the American Academy of Dermatology reported a whopping 800 percent increase in melanoma from 1970 to 2009 among women ages 18 to 39. Risk factors include previous sunburns, indoor tanning usage, and having a high mole count. During pregnancy, moles can become darker or grow in size due to changing hormones. Any changes in shape, size, and color should be looked at by a dermatologist in your annual full-body skin exam. Early detection can save your life.

2) Alcohol Usage

The ability to recover from a night out takes double the time it used to. And there’s a reason for that! Your body’s ability to metabolize alcohol and break it down declines, taking your liver just that much longer to eliminate alcohol from your system. According to the CDC, binge drinking is most common in adults ages 18 to 34, but more than half of the total binge drinks are consumed by those age 35 and older. If you have concerns about alcohol or how it interacts with medications, don’t wait to discuss it with your provider.

3) Weight Gain

While you don’t wake up the day after your 30th birthday carrying an extra ten pounds, your metabolic rate does decrease about 2 percent per decade after age 20. If your caloric intake is not adjusted for the metabolic drop, you’ll inevitably notice a gradual gain. It’s been well studied that the consumption of fruits, nuts, and whole grains can help with losing or maintaining weight. In addition, strength training can help rebuild any loss of muscle mass (yes, that happens in this decade, too!)

4) Below the Belt

The American Cancer Society says that cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the ages of 35 and 44. The vast majority of cervical cancers are caused by HPV, the human papillomavirus. Getting the HPV vaccine (a series of two to three shots) and regular pap smears can help with prevention. For men, more than half will have some cancer in their prostate glands over their lifetime (luckily, most don’t become a serious threat). However, there has been an increase in early-onset prostate cancer for those between 15 and 40 years old. Talk openly with your doctor so you can learn more about prostate changes as you age and the kinds of tests you can expect.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ Build up bones: Around age 30, men and women start experiencing bone density loss that eventually can lead to osteoporosis. Talk with your doctor about taking nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, and potassium to ward off issues.

+ Prevent weight gain: Metabolism begins to slow, so make sure your diet and exercise plans are on point.

In your 30s, dental work starts to wear out. But thanks to digital technology, procedures like root canals and crowns, which previously meant two office visits, can be done on the same day, says Dr. Tom Morgan of Babcock & Morgan Family Dental.

DYK?

The number of first-time moms in their 30s has more than tripled since 1975

33 is the average age testicular cancer is diagnosed

800% increase in melanoma from 1970–2009 among women ages 18–39

Annual screenings

Cervical cancer check every three years, with testing for HPV every five years

Breast exam every three years; start mammograms at 30 if high risk for breast cancer

Baseline blood pressure screening, then every two to three years if it’s normal

Cholesterol test every five years

Full-body skin cancer screening every three years, and annually for people with light skin, hair, and eyes; many moles; or a family history of melanoma

Eye exam every five years

