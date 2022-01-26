In Your 20s—Young Adulthood

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

5 Things to Know: Choosing a Primary Care Physician

Your 20s are all about transitioning to adulthood. Taking charge of your health is a big part of that process. Many young adults think they don’t need to see a doctor unless they are ill, but that’s just not true. Your 20s are the golden years to set yourself up for a future of good health with smart living and regular checkups. How do you take charge? Find yourself a doctor.

1) Pick the type of provider to see

Consider what kind of doctor you want: an internist, a family medicine doctor, an obstetrician-gynecologist, or an internal medicine and pediatrics (med-peds) physician. Internists see adult patients, while med-peds are trained to see both children and adults. Family medicine doctors see all ages and life stages, from infants to seniors, while Ob-Gyns specialize in women’s health, particularly reproductive health.

2) Needing names

Ask your current doctor or friends and family for a referral. Check with your insurance company to see what physicians are available in your network. Otherwise, your costs might be higher. Once you have a new provider selected, have your previous doctor send you and the new physician a medical summary about your past care.

3) Get in the routine

Learn your family’s medical history and share it with your new physician. Make it a habit to see your doctor every year for a physical exam to catch any budding issues early. This type of care is usually 100 percent covered by health insurance.

4) Relationship building

Seeing your provider regularly helps keep you in tip-top shape. Your doctor then can be there for you in times of illness or during health challenges, whether it’s a reproductive concern, strep throat, or a chronic illness. The more you and your physician get to know each other, the more comfortable you will feel talking about sensitive matters.

5) In control

Keep in mind: Even if you are still on your parents’ health insurance policy (allowed until you turn 26), you are the boss of your medical decisions and health once you turn 18. What you share with your doctor is completely confidential.

Hot Topics to Discuss

+ STD smarts: People in their 20s have the highest incidence of sexually transmitted diseases, often from symptomless infections of gonorrhea and chlamydia. Get tested annually if you are sexually active.

+ Sunscreen, STAT! Keep that dewy, fresh skin by wearing sunscreen of SPF 15 or stronger every day, even in the winter. Your future self will thank you!

With competing costs like rent and student loans looming, dental insurance may seem like a luxury. But now is the time when tooth issues take root, developing into full-blown problems later. Monthly plans are affordable and will save you money in the long run, so bite the bullet!

P.S.

Women report excessive daytime fatigue more frequently in their 20s than at any other age.

You have the highest chance of developing immune system disorders in your 20s (think: lupus and rheumatoid arthritis). The same is true for diabetes: 25 percent of young adults ages 19–34 have prediabetes.

Annual screenings

Cervical cancer check starting at age 21, then every three years, plus a test for the human papillomavirus (HPV) every five years starting at 25

Breast exam every three years

Baseline blood pressure screening, then every two to three years if it’s normal

Baseline cholesterol test, then every five years

Full-body skin cancer screening every three years, and annually for people with light skin, hair, and eyes; many moles; or a family history of melanoma

Eye exam every five years

