How the YMCA of the North Is Keeping Seniors Safe and Engaged

Social isolation has taken its toll on many older adults as the pandemic rages on. Seniors are more vulnerable to COVID-19, and face added difficulties in keeping themselves safe in isolation while fulfilling the need to socialize. One organization that has worked to remedy this is the YMCA of the North through their ForeverWell program, specialized for the senior population.

ForeverWell has modified their offerings in order to better suit the needs of their senior members during the pandemic. Director of Community Health Robin Hedrick says that many groups and classes have been moved to a virtual setting and monthly wellness check calls have become a way to make sure that members' needs are met holistically.

On the importance of continuing the program during the pandemic Hedrick says, “Our mission statement of the YMCA is to provide programs and services that really help build healthy spirit, mind, and body so that all can thrive.”

Hedrick adds that since YMCA’s are able to open, seniors have the option to stay home or visit their locations in person. Virtual opportunities include group fitness classes, educational workshops, and various clubs and groups. While the warmish weather sticks around, outdoor activities have allowed seniors to gather in-person safely.

Programs like YMCA’s ForeverWell have allowed seniors struggling with social isolation to stay engaged. In 2019, MPR reported that suicide rates among the senior population have been on the rise, primarily due to loneliness. Hedrick noted that many seniors called for wellness checks had not had much contact with anyone else besides them.

This has largely been due to the necessity of social distancing and their vulnerability to the disease. The Minnesota Department of Health recommends that individuals 65 or older or with underlying medical conditions stay home as much as possible.

On how the new addition of virtual activities has opened doors for members in isolation, Hedrick says, “We were really hearing that by calling us and doing things virtually you’re able to allow me to participate.” She adds that members may not have been able to participate previously due to personal reasons or health concerns of a loved one and that the virtual options have since opened those doors for them.

Other organizations that have kept their seniors involved include the Whitney Center in St. Cloud and St. Louis Park Community Education. According to the St. Cloud Times, the Whitney Center has electronically connected with 70 percent of their members so far and have made phone calls to check in on those who do not have online access. Additionally, their members are provided with a newsletter informing them of online resources available like classes and lectures weekly.

On its website, St. Louis Park Community Education has published an extensive calendar of online or distant activities for seniors to participate in. Group exercise classes, lectures, and technology how-tos are available throughout the fall.

Weathering the emotional storm brought on by a public health crisis and social isolation can be taxing and difficult. Staying (safely) connected has become a vital part of this new normal, something that ForeverWell and others have made their mission over the last several months.

More information on YMCA of the North’s ForeverWell program can be found at ymcanorth.org.