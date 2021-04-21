Hot Fitness Trend Hits the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jen and Lexi Klein Jen and Lexi Klein of Hotworx Woodbury Jen and Lexi Klein rolling out the teaser sign outside the coming Woodbury studio.

Infrared workouts have been heating up for a few years. Early on, these sauna pods could be found in edgy boutique gyms like Eden Prairie’s BzBody Fitness, but soon Minnesota could have eight new specialized infrared hot spots thanks to explosive national franchise, Hotworx.

Unlike a traditional sauna or workout, infrared saunas use infrared light to raise the body’s core temp (something like two to four degrees). As you warm up, your blood circulates faster, routing more oxygen and nutrients to your muscles, and releasing lactic acid buildup and other toxins via sweat. Many of these sauna pods are a horizontal relaxation situation, but Hotworx brings the burn by integrating workouts into the hot boxes.

The sweat concept caught the attention of Minny mother-daughter duo Jennifer and Lexi Klein. Though they received their franchise license in early 2020 (thanks a lot, COVID), the Kleins are finally looking at a June opening for the Woodbury studio.

They were first introduced to the Mississippi-based brand by Jen’s daughter and Lexi’s sister, Leah, an athlete at Ole Miss who spent many a sweat at a Hotworx near campus. Jen and Lexi took the plunge in early 2020 (pre-pandemic) to open a Hotworx locale near home.

“The thing that intrigued me the most is how she explained many times how good it made her body feel,” Lexi says of her sister’s experience. “Even after a six-hour workout and practice, she still would want to go to Hotworx. She never lost interest in it or got bored of it—in fact, she still talks about how much she misses going every day.”

When Lexi finished college, business management and business marketing degrees in hand, she was looking for a new opportunity. Jen, following a 30-year career in teaching and school administration with a sprinkling of softball coaching at high school and college levels, took the plunge with her daughter to open Hotworx Woodbury.

Photo courtesy of Lexi Klein Lexi Klein at a Lemonade Stand Lexi Klein (in red), flexing her business acumen early at a lemonade stand.

“If you don’t count lemonade stands,” Lexi says, “this is our first business partnership together.”

Nationally, Hotworx has 200 locations with another 300 (!!) in the works. The chain currently has eight licenses out in Minnesota, and the state’s first Hotworx opened in Lakeville this spring, run by another franchisee. The Woodbury location will be the Klein’s first franchise to open, but they have their sights set on another Minny location and a spot in Bozeman, Mont., after their first studio is off and sweating. Lexi, born and raised in Shoreview and a grad of Hill-Murray School in Maplewood, will return to her former stomping grounds to manage the Woodbury studio.

So, how does it work? The heat of the sauna dials up boosts metabolism and cuts down on “warm up” time in your workout, while the infrared energy strengthens and activates the regenerative process in the body, speeding up recovery.

The 10 infrared saunas at the Woodbury Hotworx are seven by nine feet and fit up to three members in normal times but are limited to one person during COVID (unless you’re sweating with a household buddy). “The sauna size is based on the infrared technology; you get the most benefit if you are within three feet of the heaters,” Jen says.

The gym is frontdesk-free, a bonus even outside of current contactless conditions. Members can book via the app and enter the studio 24/7 via their smartphone. Each sauna space is equipped with a TV that displays a virtual instructor to lead a workout. “The platform allows users to work out in less time and on their own time,” Jen says. “Before work at 5 a.m.—no problem. After an evening health care shift, we got you.”

Hotworx workouts come in two families: Thirty-minute isometric sessions, like yoga, Pilates, and barre, and 15-minute HIIT, which covers your cardio. And don’t forget, this is all in steamy sauna temps.

“With the infrared technology and heat, you can get twice the workout benefit in half the time,” Jennifer says. Plus, you get the added health benefit of infrared light, like improved sleep, boosted immune performance, cellulite reduction, lowered blood pressure, improved circulation, and skin rejuvenation.

“My personal favorite,” Jen says, “is to get started with a 15-minute Blast workout. It raises my heartrate and loosens my muscles, both upper and lower body. I then follow it up with a 30-minute Warrior session, where I can zone in on an advanced series of isometric postures.”

With various levels of membership, Hotworx comes in around the middle of membership costs for local sweat spots. The “Sweat Everywhere” membership allows members to workout at any of the Hotworx locations across the country for $69 per month. At $59 per month, the “Sweat Here” membership gives members unlimited access to one specific studio. Founding membership rates start at just $39.99 a month but won’t be an option for long. (Get it while it’s hot, folks.)