Local Health Care Tells Employees to Get Vaxxed (or Go Home)

As COVID-19 cases surge worldwide and the highly contagious Delta variant makes its presence felt around Minnesota, health care providers and facilities are progressively requiring their employees to be vaccinated as a condition of future employment. Among those listed below, every employee who is eligible for a vaccine and not hindered by religious or medical exemptions will be required to receive one.

Allina Health

“Ensuring that our employees are vaccinated not only sends an important signal to the community that we embrace safety, but that we continue to take every possible step to bring about the end of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated John Misa, MD, vice president and clinical officer of Allina Health in a recent press release. Employees, volunteers, students, and contracted staff have until October 1 to be fully vaccinated.

Children’s Minnesota

"I do hope that our community vaccine rates may help prevent or at least delay the Delta variant's growth in our community," Joe Kurland, MPH, a vaccine specialist and infection preventionist at Children's Minnesota tells Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. "We are seeing cases rise week over week through MDH reports. Where this takes off with an exponential growth is yet to be determined but getting above that 5% positivity rate is usually a bad sign."

Because there is currently no COVID-19 vaccine approved for children younger than 12 years old, who make up a large portion of their patient population, Children's Minnesota is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated by September 7, so they can "help prevent the kids we care for, and their families, from becoming severely ill or from dying from COVID-19."

Essentia Health + St. Luke's:

“With community transmission on the rise across our region due to the contagious delta variant, the need for vaccination continues to be crucial,” Essentia Health stated in a press release.The two largest employers in Duluth are requiring vaccinations as a condition of future employment for their staff. St. Lukes’ employees will be required to complete the vaccination series by October 1, while Essentia Health employees have until November 1.

HealthPartners and Park Nicollet

Employees, volunteers, vendors, students, and other non-employees are required to get their first shot administered by October 30 and the second one, November 30. “Our colleague vaccination program is an important part of our commitment to our patients, members, communities and colleagues,” said HealthPartners President and CEO Andrea Walsh in a press release. “Getting vaccinated is the single best way to reduce the chance of spreading, contracting and becoming severely ill with both COVID-19 and influenza.”

Hennepin Healthcare

"As we watch with increasing concern the continued spread and mutation of the virus, we are aligning with other healthcare systems and CDC recommendations for healthcare personnel by making COVID-19 vaccination a requirement for all team members, who must receive their first dose of vaccine by October 1 and their second dose in a two-dose series by November 1," reads a statement from their website.

The COVID-19 vaccination requirement applies to all Hennepin Healthcare System employees, including those who are working remotely, as well as others working within their facilities.

M Health Fairview

Fairview will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine by October 31 as a condition of future employment. Fairview is also requiring employees to get the flu shot this year. “Research overwhelmingly shows that getting a flu vaccine and a COVID-19 vaccine dramatically reduces your chances of spreading disease, experiencing severe illness and, potentially, death,” Fairview stated in a press release. The health facility serves over 2 million people a year in over 140 locations in the state.

Mayo Clinic

The leading hospital in the country is requiring all employees, regardless of their location, to be fully vaccinated or undergo a declination process by September 17. The declination process involves COVID-19 education modules and continued mask wearing and social distancing on campus. "We are proud of our staff's high vaccination rates and are grateful that the vast majority have embraced the opportunity to get vaccinated," Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic's president and CEO said in a press release on July 26.

* List will be updated as more clinics, hospitals, and health care systems institute this internal policy.