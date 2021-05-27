Gov. Walz Announces Vaccine Incentives

Shutterstock
COVID-19 Vaccine
Gov. Tim Walz will announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota today.
The next 100,000 people to seek vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend until the end of June will be eligible to receive one out of nine incentives, that include free passes to state parks, Visa cards, tickets for the State Fair, Northwoods Baseball League games and amusement parks, and fishing licenses. The "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign is closer to what states like Maine are doing with smaller giveaways, rather than Ohio's million-dollar jackpots.
The full list of vaccine incentives was announced by Gov. Walz at 2 p.m. from Fort Snelling State Park, who said that the money to pay for them is coming from federal COVID-19 relief funding. According to the Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 61 percent of people 12 and older have received at least their first dose in Minnesota as of Wednesday. But the rate of doses administered has been slowing down in recent weeks. State officials aim to have 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a goal President Biden has also set nationally.
In the past, Minnesota has offered gift cards for lead screening in children and for adult's finishing tuberculosis therapy. Some have taken it upon themselves to offer vaccine incentives: our sports teams have been holding on-site vaccination days during games with promotions, and Omni Brewing in Maple Grove is offering free beer to customers who show their vaccination card.
The state's vaccine locator map is online to help people find appointments. The community vaccine location at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with walk-ups and appointments for two more weeks.
Beginning June 1, Minnesotans will be able to verify their first dose and indicate their preferred reward on the Department of Health's website. Rewards requests must be submitted to the Department of Health by the end of the day on June 30, and will be fulfilled no later than July 16.
Find the full list of incentives below:
- Great Lakes Aquarium Pass: Eligible for one entrance to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth. Valid until July 1, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Aquarium which will mail tickets to Minnesotans who select this option.
- Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe Pass: Eligible for a 30-point ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe that can be redeemed through September 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to Mall of America who will send information to redeem the pass.
- Minnesota Fishing License: Eligible for one individual Minnesota resident annual fishing license effective through February 2022. Must be redeemed by July 30, 2021. Recipient must be eligible to hold a Minnesota fishing license. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will reach out to Minnesotans to complete their fishing license application.
- Minnesota State Parks Pass: Eligible for one Minnesota State Parks annual pass. Minnesotans will receive the pass in the mail from the Department of Natural Resources. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will mail the State Parks pass.
- Minnesota Zoo Admission: Eligible for one adult admission at the Minnesota Zoo through September 8. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Minnesota Zoo which will email information in order for Minnesotans to redeem their admission.
- Northwoods Baseball League Tickets: Eligible for one reserved ticket to attend a Northwoods League baseball game during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Northwoods League and Minnesotans will call the ticket office of the team they select and provide their full name and address for verification to reserve their ticket. Tickets are based on availability at the time of calling. Participating teams include the Rochester Honkers, Willmar Stingers, Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox and the Duluth Huskies.
- State Fair Tickets: Eligible for two admission tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the State Fair which will email tickets no later than July 16, 2021.
- Valleyfair Single-Day Admission: Valid for one Valleyfair admission ticket and the chance to purchase additional tickets for the same date at a discounted rate during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a unique code via email in order for Minnesotans to redeem this offer.
- Visa Card: Eligible for a $25 Visa Card to be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Minnesotans will receive the cards by mail or email from the Minnesota Department of Health or a State of Minnesota Vendor.