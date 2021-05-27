Gov. Walz Announces Vaccine Incentives

× Expand Shutterstock COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Tim Walz will announce incentives for COVID-19 vaccinations in Minnesota today.

The next 100,000 people to seek vaccinations starting Memorial Day weekend until the end of June will be eligible to receive one out of nine incentives, that include free passes to state parks, Visa cards, tickets for the State Fair, Northwoods Baseball League games and amusement parks, and fishing licenses. The "Your Shot to Summer" vaccination campaign is closer to what states like Maine are doing with smaller giveaways, rather than Ohio's million-dollar jackpots.

The full list of vaccine incentives was announced by Gov. Walz at 2 p.m. from Fort Snelling State Park, who said that the money to pay for them is coming from federal COVID-19 relief funding. According to the Department of Health's vaccine tracker, 61 percent of people 12 and older have received at least their first dose in Minnesota as of Wednesday. But the rate of doses administered has been slowing down in recent weeks. State officials aim to have 70 percent of Minnesotans 16 and older vaccinated by July 1, a goal President Biden has also set nationally.

In the past, Minnesota has offered gift cards for lead screening in children and for adult's finishing tuberculosis therapy. Some have taken it upon themselves to offer vaccine incentives: our sports teams have been holding on-site vaccination days during games with promotions, and Omni Brewing in Maple Grove is offering free beer to customers who show their vaccination card.

The state's vaccine locator map is online to help people find appointments. The community vaccine location at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds is administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with walk-ups and appointments for two more weeks.

Beginning June 1, Minnesotans will be able to verify their first dose and indicate their preferred reward on the Department of Health's website. Rewards requests must be submitted to the Department of Health by the end of the day on June 30, and will be fulfilled no later than July 16.

Find the full list of incentives below: