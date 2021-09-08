Gourmet Purée: A Local Woman's Mission to Healthify Baby Food

× Expand by Lilian Carroll

That whole saying about how some of life's biggest misfortunes can actually be blessings in disguise? It may be overdone and a bit cringey (particularly in these pandemic times when so many lives have been upended), but how else do you adequately capture the journey of going from jobless to the boss of a budding business that benefits health-conscious moms and their babes? After a string of restaurant jobs throughout her career, Lilian Carroll was left to her own devices at the onset of the pandemic. Isolated, community-deprived, and undergoing a bit of an identity crisis, Carroll decided to turn inward and pour her passion for food and hospitality into something meaningful. Say hello to Bramblebee Baby Food, an environmentally-responsible subscription service that provides fresh, high-quality baby food.

Q: Can you share your origin story? How did your restaurant experience lend itself to this passion project turned business model?

A: I've worked in restaurants since I was a teenager, but my love for good food and hospitality goes back to my early childhood. We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, but one thing that my parents never sacrificed was providing good food for our family. Both of my parents are skilled gardeners and cooks, and they taught me and my siblings the skills and ethics of eating well. We experienced firsthand the care and love that goes into making food for others. That is exactly what I loved about working in restaurants and something I have tried to carry over to Bramblebee.

On your website, you say you were struck by the limited choices of baby food on the market. What was it about the food that turned you off from buying it for your littles? What did you feel it lacked and how does Bramblebee fill that need?

I guess I just assumed that baby food had evolved over the years as people became more conscientious about food. But most of what I was finding was still shelf-stable food in bags and jars. I would never feed myself like that day after day, so why would I feed that to my children? I chose to make my children’s food myself, but it wasn't easy. I was lucky to have the skills and time to devote to doing it, but most parents don't. So this time when I made food, I shared what I could with a few other moms. I knew that there were other parents out there that wanted better options as well as the convenience, and I can offer that.

by Lilian Carroll top-down pic of pureed parsnip in jar with basil leaf garnish Basil + parsnip

Can you share a sampling of what these meal choices look like? Do you have any personal faves?

I offer my food in three stages and quantities to meet the needs of any growing baby. I rotate the menu to offer seasonal produce and a variety of flavors. "Beginning Bites" is the first stage, offering mild single ingredient pureés ideal for babies' first foods. Stage two is "Fun with Flavor," which is my personal favorite because I get to exercise my creativity. The two to three ingredient pureés build upon the basic flavors introduced in "Beginning Bites," where I add in grains like barley and quinoa, and mild spices and herbs. A few of my recent favorites: Green bean with mint, blueberry barley banana, and parsnip with basil. Lastly, I offer "Adventurous Eaters," where I focus on preparing babies for the transition to finger foods by introducing advanced flavor combinations as well as textures.

Bramblebee is a subscription model. Was this in the plan from the get-go, or something that came to you after doing so much sharing with the community?

That was the plan from the beginning. I wanted to make it as easy as possible for parents! They can choose to set up a subscription or order month to month. Having everything preordered also allows me to be more intentional about the amount of ingredients I purchase and cut down on food waste.

What does an environmentally-responsible subscription service look like?

I set up the service to use as little waste as possible. I think the best way to describe my delivery model is "milkman style." Meals are packed for delivery in reusable jars and coolers. I drop your food off on your doorstep, contact-free, then the next week I swap out your empty jars with a new delivery of fresh food. The supplies are then thoroughly cleaned and sterilized, to be reused for future orders.

How has the meaning of community changed for you since Covid hit?

Wow, that's a hard question. How has it not changed? The pandemic was very isolating. Between losing my job, not seeing my friends and family, and spending so much of my time focused on my children, I felt like I lost my own Identity. I talked to my doctor and medication helped me to become clear enough to begin working on healing myself. That included finding creative ways to connect with my community. Being home so much, I got to know my neighbors in a way I never have before. I became more active on social media, joining community groups, and using technology like Zoom to strengthen some old relationships. It has been a lot of work to stay connected and there has also been a lot of loss of community.

What does the future look like for Bramblebee?

Over the short term, I would like to expand my online store and offerings to include toddler meals and locally-made goods. Long term, I would like to offer Bramblebee in grocery stores and eventually franchise the model to serve other communities. I want to change the perception of what baby food should look like.