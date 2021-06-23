Good Move: A New Fitness Formula

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Move For Good's Facebook page The Move For Good Outdoor Class Among the bevy of options through The Move For Good: outdoor classes.

Heather Corndorf, boss lady of mXe (pronounced “moxie”), classifies her dance-based fitness center as a movement studio, and move she does.

This spring, Corndorf took a step in a new direction, linking arms with Katie Haggerty and Brad Wagner on their new venture. The Move For Good is a fitness collab for the future, featuring virtual classes both live and on-demand from a smattering of local and national pros, outdoor classes, and community outreach programming. Think of The Move like the Hulu of gyms: the best of many things, while just subscribing to one thing. And the icing on this very unique cupcake? Membership is built on a pay-what-you-can model.

“I’ve always wanted mXe to be kind of a hub for like-minded people to come and continue their brands, and that’s what The Move For Good is doing,” Corndorf says. Hagerty, a former Life Timer and longtime fitness instructor (since she was 18, folks!) and Wagner, a longtime instructor with The FIRM and then instructor at Life Time, founded The Move early in the pandemic as a “home” for fitness brands and personalities.

After giving up her lease amid the pandemic, Corndorf was (and still is!) operating as a virtual and outdoor-only fit operation. She found The Move through Haggerty, her longtime friend, mentor, and now colleague. “It’s a beautiful thing as a woman and as an entrepreneur to have that trust with someone that you consider a colleague, not competition,” Corndorf says. “It was just a natural conversation: How can we help one another even though we’re doing the same thing?”

A demand for convenience (sparked by the last year’s events) is steering this digital-focused sweat hub. It doesn’t have a physical space, per se. The new move aligns with mXe’s original trajectory, Corndorf says, “but we’re able to reach more people and also give our members access to more teachers, more classes, more formats, and more times.” She calls it a “natural, organic progression” for mXe, which will stay mXe under The Move’s umbrella.

Sistering up with a larger family of brands brings a breath of relief after what we can safely call the hardest year, like, ever. “You don’t always have to hustle; it doesn’t always have to be challenging; and change can be terrifying, but it can also be a relief,” Corndorf says.

Besides dishing out a good sweat, she hopes the stew of individual operations mingling through The Move serves as inspiration for other people. “You don’t have to do things alone; it doesn’t have to be hard. A lot of times your ego can get in the way and say, no, you’re not going to shine. But to be quite honest, I feel like when we are together, we can actually shine brighter.”

Photo courtesy of The Move For Good Instagram Happy Dance Hour This is our kind of cheers-ing.

Among the virtual and outdoor buffet, Corndorf hosts Happy Dance Hour through The Move once a month at Wolfe Park in St. Louis Park. The series kicked off in May with a strong turnout and good vibes. “We were shocked at how many people came—and people were so happy to be together,” she says.

Also on deck: Community classes with an education component. The Move is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion (hence, the pay-what-you-can system). Rolled in with that is a free monthly class open to the community that begins with a speaker to cultivate awareness (for example, May’s talk was anchored in Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month), followed by a free workout from one of The Move’s pros.

Knowing that people’s summer schedules are hectic, especially with the post-pandemic rush of socializing, their summer stack is staying fairly light. But stay tuned for more moves from the collab this fall.

“At least for me,” Corndorf says, “after being mXe for a couple years on our own, which I really really loved, it feels nice to be surrounded by like-minded individuals, but also people that want to grow with the change of the industry and don’t just want to do more of the same.”

Join The Move For Good on Saturday, June 26 for a special Pride class.