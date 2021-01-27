Going Natural: Pandemic Beauty Hacks

× Expand via Shutterstock Woman Dry Brushing

Home sweet quarantine. Now is the time to slack on makeup and nail polish and train your hair to go longer between showers without fear of grease judgement from nearby coworkers. Right? Maybe not entirely.

To start 2021 off on a better foot, we asked local beauty and self care experts for the dos and don’ts of detox. Hair masks and oils, nail polish, deodorant—now’s the time to evaluate and ditch what doesn’t serve you. And what better time to switch up your routine? No one can tell on Zoom anyways.

Hairy Situations: Start with the Scalp

This year, we’re not focusing on upping our reps or lifting more, we’re opting to strengthen our strands and nourish our scalp—even if that means getting a little greasier than usual. “The key to a good hair detox is minimal heat styling and adding in scalp treatments,” says William Anderson, owner of Lilia Salon Spa and Atelier Academy.

So often, we get focused on our tresses and neglect our scalp altogether. But luscious locks begin at the root. Detox before you shampoo with a scalp treatment, Anderson says, recommending Kérastase Pré-Cleanse Régénérant Hair Scrub. “The active charcoal will draw out impurities and truly serve as a detoxifier. It’s the perfect thing to do on a lazy Sunday to refresh for the week,” he says.

Dry Minnesota winters calls for a hydration boost with oils. “Jojoba oil is most similar to oils that the human body produces,” Anderson says. When picking out a hair oil, he notes, consider the weight of the formula, some are lighter than others and the oil thickness needed depends on your hair type.

“Avoid putting oils directly on your scalp,” Anderson says. “It can clog your pores, blocking the body’s natural process of detoxing from the scalp down.” Instead, he recommends applying oils from middle to ends of your locks to nourish dry ends and seal in hydration. And when you’ve oiled your ends and have a Zoom in 20? Whip your locks into a high bun and no one will be the wiser.

Turn Off the Heat

Add to the list of things you may or may not be quitting in January: heat. “Cut out any excessive heat styling,” Anderson says. Since your only coworkers are furry friends and family/roommates (and, let’s be honest, they’ve seen us at our worst), turning off hot tools for a bit is no biggie. So, swing those strands natural for a few extra days. But if you just can’t cut ties with your curling iron, try to minimize styling and lower the temp. “If you plan to use any heat styling,” Anderson continues, “find a thermal protectant to apply beforehand.”

(Hair) Mask Up

When we can hit the town again, we want to turn heads with healthy, luscious locks. If hair masks aren’t already part of your winter routine, Anderson says, it’s time to add them in. “Even the healthiest of hair struggles without a little extra love and moisture, especially during these harsh Midwest winters.” There’s a mask for every hair type and concern, and quarantine + hibernation season is a great time to sample and find your perfect fit.

Wash Your Hair—Do It

Detox doesn’t equal showering less. Many have continually heard that the longer you can go without washing, the healthier your hair will be. Minneapolis native, Aveda breaks down the myth. The perpetuated belief is that shampooing hair strips locks of their natural oils, damaging hair. “Yes, shampooing does remove lipids from the hair, especially those derived from our sebum,” explains Aveda senior research scientist Alison Pawlus. “However, shampoo also removes compounds that are harmful to our scalp. The longer you wait to wash your scalp, the greater chance that harmful chemicals can build up.” Plus, your quarantine pals appreciate regular showering routines.

Be Unpolished

We love a shiny new color and the feeling of a fresh mani, but every now and again, our nails deserve a break (and not the nail file emergency kind).

It’s no surprise that the harsh—and pungent—chemicals in nail polish weaken nails. “Choose polishes that are 5-free, 10-free, and even up to 16-free, and use non-acetone polish remover to promote healthier nails,” says Erin Tyson, spa manager of Anda Spa at Hotel Ivy. “Give your nails a one-week break every so often, even if you are using clean nailcare.” Right now, no one but you stares at those unpolished nails tapping away at emails.

Skin-Deep

A skin detox goes from the inside out, Tyson says. “Properly hydrate, sweat—yet another reason to exercise—and let fruits and veggies dominate your diet."

If you’re up for venturing to the spa, Tyson recommends Anda’s Deluxe HydraFacial. Talk about detox: This treat extracts impurities and dead skin cells, she says, “at the same time, it replenishes vital nutrients and infuses the skin with antioxidants for plump and firm skin you can see instantly.”

For those sticking to at-home care, dry brushing is a full-body exfoliation experience (and a seriously hot trend of late). “It additionally aids in detoxifying,” Tyson says. “This technique also increases circulation, promotes lymphatic drainage, and unclogs pores. Extra bonus: it stimulates the nervous system, making you feel calm, yet invigorated.”

Evaluate Your Lineup

“The products we use are up to 60 percent absorbed by the skin,” Tyson says, “affecting our overall health and wellbeing.” We’ve all glanced at labels looking for the big bad culprits, parabens, silicone, sulfates. Beyond those, Tyson lists: aluminum, mineral oil, parabens, DEA, phthalates, PEG, DMDM hydantoin, propylene glycol, sodium laurel and laureth sulfates, triclosan, and synthetic fragrances.

“Find skincare that you can pronounce most ingredients on the label and [for] those that are unfamiliar, do your research and find out what their purpose is,” Tyson says. “KYPRIS is one of our favorite product collections, made with organic, wildcrafted, and sustainably procured ingredients.”

Being at home 24/7/365+ means you can safely test drive new products and ingredients without worrying about facing coworkers and friends fresh-faced IRL.

Au Naturel Underarms

Natural deodorant has gained traction as an alternative to antiperspirant. Instead of using aluminum to block sweat from leaving your body, it leverages ingredients like baking soda and coconut oil to eliminate odor.

“It’s not a great idea to suppress perspiration since it can lead to a buildup of internal toxins,” says Dr. Amrit Devgun, a naturopathic doctor at Northwestern Health Sciences University. “Our bodies are meant to sweat to detoxify and eliminate what we don’t need through our pores.”

While some deodorants smell great on other people, they might not have the same effect on you. If it's not working, thankfully screens don’t share smells.

If you find the right natural deodorant, Dr. Devgun says, the transition should be easy. But if the transition is more pungent, you might not have found the right one for you.

“Everyone’s body chemistry is different,” she says. “Don’t give up after one if it doesn’t work—try different ones.” Dr. Devgun notes that rotating between different types of natural deodorant can be effective as well.

And if you sweat through one shirt, your whole wardrobe is right there, ready, waiting, and non-judgmental.