Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Come to YMCA of the North

Governor Walz announced that a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be available across the greater Twin Cities YMCA of the North locations. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all Minnesotans age twelve and older through a partnership between the state and the YMCA.

As students head back to school, children ages twelve and older are highly encouraged to get vaccinated to prevent severe illness.

“Now is a critical time to make sure all of our family members 12 years of age and older are vaccinated to ensure a safe and healthy school year,” Gov. Walz said in a press release.

The goal of this program is to safeguard Minnesotans from the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and to meet Minnesotans where they are, making it easy for families to stay protected in the fight against serious illness. The vaccines are provided in partnership with SpecialLysts, local public health, and MetroTransit mobile vaccine units.

There is no requirement to show any form of personal identification or medical insurance. American Sign Language and ADA accommodations will also be available. Walk-in appointments are available, or you can make an appointment online.

Here's where you can find a clinic:

St. Paul Eastside (875 Arcade St., St. Paul)

September 20 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

St. Paul Midway (1761 University Ave W., St. Paul)

September 22 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Coon Rapids (8950 Springbrook Dr., Coon Rapids)

September 8 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

September 29 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Andover (15200 Hanson Blvd. NW, Andover)

September 16 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

October 7 — 4:00pm - 7:00pm

Ridgedale (12301 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka) - Mobile Bus

September 13 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 4 — 4:00-7:00pm

Shoreview (3760 Lexington Ave, Shoreview)

September 13 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 4 — 4:00-7:00pm

White Bear Lake (2100 Orchard Lane, White Bear Lake)

September 13 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 4 — 4:00-7:00pm

New Hope (7601 42nd Ave, New Hope, MN 55427) - Mobile Bus

September 14 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 5 — 4:00-7:00pm

West St. Paul (1426 E. Mendota Rd, Inver Grove Heights)

September 14 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 5 — 4:00-7:00pm

Forest Lake (19845 Forest Rd N., Forest Lake)

September 15 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 6 — 4:00-7:00pm

Eagan (550 Opperman Dr., Eagan)

September 16 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 7 — 4:00-7:00pm

Rochester (709 1st Ave. SW, Rochester)

September 20 — 5:00-7:30pm

October 11 — 5:00-7:30pm

Teen Tech Center (21 4th St. E., St. Paul) - Mobile Bus

September 21 — 4:00-7:00pm

October 12 — 4:00-7:00pm

North Community (1711 W Broadway Ave, Minneapolis) - Mobile Bus