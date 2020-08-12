Foot Health—It's an Actual Thing

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Just like your torso, your feet have abs. Focusing on these oft-neglected appendages may not have been the summer health goals you had in mind, but a strong foot core is essential to happy feet and a healthy you. Whether social distancing has got you running miles up and down the Mississippi River or trying to master TikTok dances in your kitchen, resilient feet will keep you at it for the long haul—and help prevent future problems like plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammer toes, and other common foot ailments.

But modern footwear has wreaked havoc on our feet. And the culprit isn’t just those pumps you haven’t worn downtown in months, but your trusty athletic shoes.

Made up of 26 bones, 33 joints, plus ligaments, muscles, and fascia, your foot has a lot going on, says Amy Mueller Anderson, a massage therapist at Northwestern Health Sciences University’s Bloomington Clinic. The heel bone (known as the calcaneus) gets a lot of impact. The way modern athletic shoes are designed—with a heel cushion intended to help with shock absorption—have unintentionally blocked the sensory receptors on the bottom of your feet from interpreting the true force of impact. In response, she says, your body actually strikes down harder with your heel.

“Our body relies on sensory input from our foot to generate effective motor movement,” Anderson says.

Similarly, arch support in shoes unintentionally weakens the muscles responsible for lifting your arch. The problem comes from thinking of the foot’s arch as a stable structure, like a building. But the foot’s arch is intended to move.

Having necessary foot mobility means that “your arch needs to flatten when you walk. The support for an arch can’t come from below, it has to come from within,” Anderson says. Instead of arch support, the foot needs a strong core to promote the type of mobility and resiliency feet need.

The toe spring in modern athletic shoes, meant to provide more flexibility to the foot, actually weakens your toes. This unnatural extension causes imbalance, puts pressure on the ball of the foot, and makes it difficult for the toes to grip the ground, she says.

“Keeping your toes in an extended position can create an imbalance of the extensors and the flexors of your toes, contributing to hammer and mallet toes,” Anderson says. Additionally, it puts pressure on bones that connect the ankle with the toes, which can contribute to pain in the ball of the foot.

But the fix to all this isn’t throwing out your shoes and declaring a barefoot lifestyle. Without any preparation, people jumping into the barefoot movement get stress fractures, she says.

“We’ve created this problem of actually needing our shoes by wearing our shoes since we were children. Add to that the fact that many of the modern surfaces we walk on are pretty unforgiving to our feet,” she says. So, what can we do? We can begin to add some mobility to our feet and strength to our core. Anderson recommends:

Self-massaging

Use a ball from around the house like a small tennis ball or your kiddo’s bouncy ball to apply pressure to the bottom of your foot. In this video, Anderson guides you to stand up and use the ball to massage the space from directly in front of your heel to the ball of your foot. (This area is called the plantarfascia.) Use your body weight to get the right amount of pressure. “What you’re looking for is that feels-so-good-sensation,” Anderson says, so it should not be painful. Spend about 20 seconds holding the ball in each spot as you ease your way up the foot.

Foot and ankle circles

Just absentmindedly practicing writing the alphabet with your feet can help loosen up stiff spots and create more mobility.

Foot handshakes

Start by intertwining your fingers in between your toes. Your hand is acting like the toe separator you’d use for pedicures. Then, just stretch it out with some circular motions.

Arch strengthening

First place your weight on the heels and balls of your feet. Then, lift your toes, spread them out, and place them on the ground. To wake up the foot core, put pressure into your toe pads, as if you're pressing them down into the ground. This creates the feeling of a lift in the arch. Be sure you’re not curling your toes for this, and do not push the ball of the big toe into the ground.

Toe salutes

Take a seat, place your feet on the floor, and then practice lifting your big toe off the ground while keeping the little toes down. Then reverse it, keeping the big toe down and raising your little toes.

Toe spreading

It’s exactly as it sounds—just spread your toes away from each other.

Toe squeezes

Insert a toe separator between your toes, squeeze your toes together, and hold for a few seconds.

Professional help

A massage therapist, chiropractor, or acupuncturist can help increase flexibility in your feet’s soft tissue and joints.

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. At press time, its Bloomington clinic is open to the public and services include chiropractic care, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, and physical therapy.

