ER or Urgent Care? The Golden Rule Pros Swear By

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Picture this: You’re slicing veggies with the mandoline for dinner and cut yourself badly; you can’t get the bleeding to stop on your own, and the kitchen is starting to look like a horror movie set. You need medical intervention, stat, but should you point your car in the direction of the nearest urgent care, or is this a case for the emergency room?

“Pink eye would be a good reason to go to urgent care, whereas difficulty breathing or issues related to early pregnancy would warrant a visit to the ER.” - Dr. Cameron Berg/North Memorial Health

Knowing where to go when you need care can be tricky: What constitutes an emergency, and what’s better dealt with at urgent care? Where should you go if your child broke their arm or if you had a particularly gory dustup with a kitchen tool? What about if you wake up with itchy, gunky red eyes?

“If your injury or illness needs to be addressed quickly but is not life-threatening, go to urgent care,” says Dr. Cameron Berg, emergency physician at North Memorial Health. “Pink eye would be a good reason to go to urgent care, whereas difficulty breathing or issues related to early pregnancy would warrant a visit to the ER.”

Emergency Room

Emergency rooms are open 24/7/365, but that doesn’t mean you should treat them like a walk-in clinic. “The ER is for more complex and critical needs, like uncontrolled bleeding, chest pain, difficulty breathing, burns, stroke, mental health crises, poisonings, and more,” Berg says.

Urgent Care

“Urgent care is for care that could be provided by your regular provider but is time-sensitive or urgent,” Berg says. It’s great for when you need medical attention on the weekend or in the evening.

Urgent care can treat many minor illnesses and injuries, including:

• Bladder infections. Providers will test your urine and treat you with antibiotics if necessary.

• Minor illnesses. Your local urgent care can treat strep throat, sinus infections, COVID-19 symptoms, colds and flus, earaches, and pink eye, among other minor illnesses.

• Sports injuries, sprains, fractures, and dislocations.

• Minor burns, rashes, and bites. Major burns should be handled by the ER, as should major allergic reactions.

Read more from our Annual Health Guide in the November issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine or here.