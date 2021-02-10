Edina, Say Hello to The Bar Method

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bar Method Edina Facebook The Bar Method Edina Studio Catch the new Bar Method studio on Market Street near 50th & France.

Edina is assembling quite the covetable collection of boutique fitness studios. The newest add? The Bar Method. Not a cocktail shakery, but a specialized sweat spot focusing solely on barre, opening near 50th & France on February 15th.

While this isn't technically our first Bar Method, it is our only. How? The Bar Method, which has 96 locations across the country, had North Loop and Edina locations in a previous life. The barre chain was acquired in 2019 by Self Esteem Brands, the parent company headquartered in Woodbury, which manages other fitness and health chains like Anytime Fitness, Basecamp, and Waxing the City Worldwide. The two Twin Cities TBM locations were shuttered in March 2020.

The new studio is on Market Street, snuggled up next to sister studio Basecamp Fitness, which opened (and kicked our editors’ butts) just a year ago. This week, founding members of this iteration of Edina Bar Method flocked to the studio for exclusive classes before the February 15th public opening. Until COVID restrictions are lifted, classes are members-only, but TBM is offering classes on Saturdays for nonmembers to test drive the workout.

The concept is rooted in dance, using your own bodyweight + a ballet barre and a few props, and the result is shaky legs (the good kind!), flexibility, and long, lean, toned muscles. The TBM approach is set apart from other fit studios by the expert design of the workouts and highly trained, specialized instructors. This isn’t a bulk-up regimen, but more of a posture- and confidence-builder leaving barre-ers feeling toned and poised.

The unlimited tier membership comes with a few perks besides all the killer workouts: access to bar online and live streaming, 20 percent off retail, 10 percent off workshops, and a week free for your first-time friends once capacity restrictions have lifted.

Coming in during a pandemic, the Edina studio is adapting Minny’s gym protocols on distancing, masking throughout workouts, contactless check-in, limited class sizes, and copious sanitizing. The full list of COVID measures can be found in the brand’s Commitment to Clean.

Unlimited memberships $169 per month, $99 for the first month. The Bar Method, 3942 Market St., Edina, 612-605-7551, barmethod.com.