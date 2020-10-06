Destination: Dream Smile

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

Whiten Up

Coffee and wine habits cling to our teeth. Thankfully there’s a solution for those pesky stains and discolorations: whitening. But how long will it take, how long does it last, and what about sensitivity? Read on for a guide to boosting your brilliance.

Q. Why isn’t teeth whitening working for me?

A. “Many people give up on whitening too soon,” says David Cook of Smiles at France. “If a young person with richly colored teeth decides to whiten, usually one to two whitening kits (10 applications per kit) will get the job done. If a person in their 60s or 70s with similar color tries to whiten, it may take three to four kits to get the same result. As we age, the color in the tooth is harder to budge [and] takes longer to remove, but once it starts to whiten, the changes happen nicely.”

DID YOU KNOW? More than just upping the Hollywood factor, teeth-whitening custom trays use a 10 percent solution of carbamide peroxide, which increases gum health and reduces tooth decay.

Q. Will in-office whitening make my teeth temporarily sensitive like store-bought strips do?

A. Short answer? Yes. “Bleach is bleach,” says Nancy Norling of Nancy Norling DDS in St. Louis Park. “Any form of bleaching can produce sensitivity. One advantage to in-office bleaching is that your dentist can block out potential areas that could cause sensitivity before the process begins.”

“In-office whitening is a fast-acting whitening procedure—sensitivity for a day or two being fairly common,” says Steve Gorman of The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry. “Desensitizing gel is a great product, provided by your dentist, to use along with whitening to keep tooth sensitivity to a minimum.”

Q. How long will my whitened smile last?

A. "Everyone's teeth are different," Dr. Norling says. “The degree of staining you get depends not only on the physical makeup of your teeth but also on your lifestyle. Some teeth are more porous and susceptible to staining.” Smoking, red wine, and coffee are the biggest stain causers. “I tell patients that whatever stained their teeth in the first place will stain them again, so try to limit the staining culprits. Easy to say, not so easy to do,” she says. “I have had some patients whose teeth still look great three years after bleaching and others who will need to touch them up more often.”

Adding On

Common problems like shape, size, and color of teeth can be addressed through bonding, veneers, and crowns. Local dentists explain the differences and how small changes can have a big impact.

Q. Will my veneers or crowns look natural? You promise?

A. "We plan shape, size, width, natural features such as tiny indentations and markings, along with using several colors within one veneer or crown to make your smile look vibrant but real. We use an advanced porcelain that has some translucency just like real teeth,” Dr. Gorman says.

Q. What's better: bonding or veneers?

A. Bonding adds tooth-colored material to reshape or cover a tooth, and while veneers and crowns are similar, there are key differences. “[Bonding] is less costly, but it is not as strong or stable as the porcelain used to make crowns and veneers,” Dr. Gorman says. “Bonding is prone to chipping and staining; therefore, it is usually considered a short-term solution. Some patients have bonding procedures done on a few teeth to see what improvements they most desire and later invest in permanent veneers or crowns.”

Q. If I want veneers, do I do a few teeth or the whole two rows?

A. Depending on your budget and desired results, there are a range of options for veneering your way to your ideal smile. “Size, shape, and color can all be altered, so see what teeth you’d like to change and what shows when you smile,” says Amy Hughes of Hughes Dental. “Remember, your teeth on the sides factor into your overall smile appearance.”

“Reshaping a few teeth or whitening goes a long way in raising the confidence of our younger patients as they navigate job changes, promotions, and educational opportunities.” —Dr. Steve Gorman, The Gorman Center for Fine Dentistry

Cutting Edge Bites

Pearly whites are a key factor in appearance, and both younger and older patients are increasingly interested in tuning up their smiles. “Our patients in their 20s and 30s are looking to improve their smiles in smaller but important ways,” says Dr. Gorman. “Reshaping a few teeth or whitening goes a long way in raising the confidence of our younger patients as they navigate job changes, promotions, and educational opportunities.”

On the other hand, he says, “older patients have become more focused on their health and appearance. New alternatives to dentures are allowing [them] to greatly improve their chewing function and have a great-looking smile at the same time.”

With the world at our fingertips and the increasing prevalence of cosmetic dentistry, Dr. Hughes says, “people are becoming more aware of their options. For example, patients will ask about getting a gum lift when years ago most patients never even considered their gums to be a factor in their smile.”

Q. Do you still see many people aspiring for that Instagram-perfect smile, or are we getting back to something more au naturel?

A. “Rarely are people now look- ing for that bright-white, teeth-too-large look anymore,” says Dr. Cook of Smiles at France. Instead, people are looking for a more youthful and healthier-looking version of their current smile—a renewed natural. “People are moving away from the perfectly symmetrical, artificial appearance to one that is naturally beautiful with subtle asymmetries,” he says. “If you look at the photographs that high school seniors have taken...those are the types of smiles that we try to emulate in form and brightness.” Instead of shoot- ing for brilliance and perfection, Dr. Cook says his patients “want to walk into a room with confidence and have others comment on how nice they look today. They don’t want someone to say [they] had [their] teeth done.”

“I would say about 75 percent of my patients are requesting more of a natural look. They want their new teeth to look like them, but better,” Dr. Hughes says. “I’ve found the younger patients want a really bold, bright smile, and that’s great. They look amazing in their Instagram posts!”

Teeth Tech

With lingering qualms about in-person interactions, dentists are stepping up their virtual game to meet us where we’re at—home. Dr. Gorman says while virtual consultations are not new, they are grow- ing due to COVID-19. “We find that going through this process before coming into the office relaxes our new patients and helps them to better understand their options,” he says.

Similarly, at Hughes Dental, “patients simply upload a selfie and write what they’d like to change about their smile. I send them back a personal video of their options, cost, and number of appointments,” Dr. Hughes says. “They never have to leave their home, there’s no live interaction, and it’s free.”

Digital photo enhancement is another tool growing in use. “Cosmetic dentists use altered digital photos to show how a smile makeover can [make a difference] before the work is done,” says Atif Rizvi of Dentistry by Design.

Your next cosmetic consult could also include a temporary try-on. “‘Teeth for a day’ is a great new concept,” Dr. Gorman says. “Our patients can wear short-term veneers to try out a new look. Color, shape, length, style, and overall look can be designed and changed, all before the final restorations are made.”

Q. The $$$ Question: Getting the smile of my dreams will totally break the bank, right?

A. Not necessarily. “Not all cosmetic dental procedures are costly; minor changes can make a big difference. Start with small enhancements and continue to achieve your ultimate stunning smile,” says Dr. Rizvi.

This article originally appeared in the September issue.