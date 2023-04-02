How U of M Researchers Became National Leaders in Wastewater Analysis

× Expand Illustration by Mark Harris Flushed Away Artboard

On a late night in the spring of 2020, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers Glenn Simmons Jr. and Richard G. Melvin had their hands full: COVID-19 had been declared a global pandemic, and the method they’d proposed to detect the virus didn’t seem to be panning out.

They also had a baser concern: not spilling the buckets of wastewater they’d hoped would be their silver bullet.

They knew there was little chance of contracting COVID-19 from wastewater. Still, Simmons says, it was hard not to freak out a little, wondering about the possibilities. “And you’re thinking, ‘This is wastewater,’” he remembers.

Detecting disease pathogens in wastewater is not a new idea. In 1942, doctors published a paper about discovering the polio virus in sewage. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed researchers to modernize the practice, and wastewater samples soon became the most reliable way to get an early read on how the disease was trending—thanks to the method Simmons and Melvin eventually tried that night.

Minnesota continues to be a national leader in this methodology, with a robust data collection system to which 44 wastewater sites contribute on a twice-weekly basis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched a national wastewater surveillance system in the fall of 2020 that now tracks samples from more than 1,000 sites. Researchers say the protocol is poised to become even more powerful in the future as they develop methods that could someday detect not only pathogens we know but also pathogens we don’t.

Duluth, 2020

During that late night in the lab on the Duluth campus of the medical school, Simmons and Melvin decided to shift gears. Their expensive isolation kits weren’t picking up any indication of the novel coronavirus, so they went back to the more basic processes of isolating nucleic acid material they’d learned as graduate students in chemistry lab.

They were under some pressure by then, since their search was garnering attention in the news, and the media was curious about whether they’d succeeded in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19.

So, when that basic method worked, Simmons breathed a sigh of relief. They got permission to use $10,000 of funds from a grant Simmons had been awarded for assistant professors from populations underrepresented in medicine, and they published their findings. The Duluth wastewater treatment facility began connecting the researchers with other plants. Soon, they were detecting potential hot spots across the state, but they were uncertain what to do with the data.

“We didn’t want to scare people too much or cause a panic,” Simmons says, “but we could see, It doesn’t look good here, here, here, and here.”

Once original funding for the project dried up, the Minnesota Department of Health pitched in to help. By fall, a network of more than 40 sites—which now encapsulate almost 70 percent of the state’s population—was up and running.

Notwithstanding the “disgusting factor,” Simmons says, tracking COVID-19 through wastewater has a number of advantages over testing data. Most notably, wastewater tests detect the virus much earlier than human tests. Before a sick person notices any symptoms, they’re already excreting viral material. So, wastewater gives health officials and the public a heads-up of hot spots and new variants about two weeks ahead of time. In late January of this year, for example, data from the Metro Plant in St. Paul showed the newest omicron subvariant, XBB, making up 46 percent of viral RNA—a stark contrast to the previous week’s level of 27 percent.

Such information has been used to alert the public and to help industries know when they can safely operate, such as a meat packing facility opening back up after lockdown.

There are also less obvious advantages, Simmons says. For example, testing wastewater provides an unbiased glimpse of the virus on a macro scale. As the children’s book reminds us, everyone poops, whereas testing data is biased toward those who get tested.

St. Paul, 2023

One of the first calls the Duluth researchers made in May of 2020 was to the Met Council, requesting wastewater samples from the Metro Plant in St. Paul.

“We said fine, absolutely!” recalls Steve Balogh, principal research scientist with the Met Council.

Every day since then, Balogh, a chemical engineer, takes a 250-milliliter bottle of raw wastewater to his lab. To extract RNA from the dirty water, he first whirls it around with a homogenizer (think handheld immersion blender) at 12,000 rpm for three minutes. Then he takes 3 milliliters of the blended wastewater and treats it with a chemical solution to break up the viral particles and stabilize the viral RNA.

Next, he adds 12 milliliters of pure ethanol. At that point, the sample gets cleaned even more through a process involving silica.

The task takes about 90 minutes and results in eight 20-microliter samples of concentrated viral RNA in pure water that will be analyzed at the Genomics Center at the University of Minnesota.

At the Genomics Center, a fancy machine—which looks something like a cross between a home printer and a humidifier—uses the same process as the PCR tests we use to test for COVID-19, which involve spitting into a tube or sticking a swab up your nose. As each droplet (20,000 in each sample) goes past a detector, the machine tests whether it is positive or negative for SARS-CoV-2. By the end, researchers can determine whether COVID-19 infections are increasing or decreasing.

While Balogh understood how helpful data like this could be to the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC, he didn’t anticipate the level of interest among the general public. Since their monitoring dashboard launched last January, traffic on the Met Council’s web page triples on days the data is updated.

“The amount of interest went out the roof,” Balogh says. “It showed us it seemed like this was the right decision to make it public.”

Everywhere, The Future

The future of wastewater detection looks ever more, ahem, golden.

Simmons and Melvin have moved on, back to pre-pandemic research interests; Simmons is researching the immune response in lung cancer at Cornell University. But Simmons says he stays in wastewater loop, sometimes catching himself thinking, “Was that really me?”

“As sequencing becomes more robust, we don’t have to know what we’re looking for,” Simmons says. “It could detect a virus we’ve never seen before, and we could say, ‘Let’s figure out if it could be an issue.’ ”

Without the urgency of a new public emergency, researchers can take a step back and consider other questions and possibilities. Tim Schacker, vice dean for research at the University of Minnesota Medical School, agrees. “It’s naive and foolish to say this couldn’t happen again, so we need to be thinking now of the tools we need to detect diseases before they become a major global health problem.”

Until now, it’s like the researchers have been testing wastewater under a spotlight, Schacker says, looking for a known virus. Not knowing what you’re looking for, or searching without that spotlight, presents a new challenge that University of Minnesota researchers are currently studying in a pilot project.

“If you know what you’re looking for, like SARS-CoV-2, you can design a test that is very accurate to measure virus in the sample,” Schacker says. “This is working very well for the current pandemic, but the next one might start with a bacteria, virus, or fungus that we were not expecting, and it will be really important to develop methods to detect the unexpected before they become a significant health problem.”

Researchers have partnered with the National Institutes of Health to use methods that can sequence everything in wastewater and compare it to a database of every known microbe. The pilot study tracked data from two cities over a 12-month period; researchers are now sifting through the findings.

To show up in wastewater, the “bug”—be it fungus, virus, or bacteria—has to survive the trip through your GI tract, Schacker points out. Researchers have identified about 7,000 unique infectious agents so far. Some of them are expected, such as influenza and RSV, and some are more surprising, like tropical diseases (which people presumably picked up while traveling).

With more advanced analysis, which Schacker expects to be available in coming years, researchers would easily be able to detect, say, a novel coronavirus before it spread widely, in time to put public health officials on high alert.

All the rest of us have to do to help is remember to flush.