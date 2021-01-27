What to Know About Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment in Minnesota

× Expand Shutterstock COVID-19 Vaccine Illustration

At present, vaccine supply in Minnesota is very limited: state officials are waiting on additional vaccine dose supplies from the federal government. Until those supplies arrive, there will not be enough doses for all who want one. You need an appointment to get a vaccine, no walk-ins are allowed at this time. These groups are currently eligible to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines that are available:

Minnesotans age 65 and over

Pre-k through grade 12 educators

Child care workers

OK. If I’m eligible, what do I do?

If you’re age 65 and over... For 24 hours between January 26 and 27, the state allowed adults age 65 and over to pre-register for a chance to schedule a vaccine appointment through Minnesota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program. They’re using a random selection process: this means that if you pre-registered during this time frame, you were entered into a sort of “lottery.” If you were randomly selected to receive a COVID-19 vaccine this week, you would have been notified by Wednesday, January 27, by text, email, or phone, with instructions on how to finalize your appointment. If you’d rather get your vaccine through your usual health care provider, hold tight—they’ll be reaching out to eligible Minnesotans about vaccine appointments soon.

Important things to note for your vaccine appointment:

If you were selected to receive a vaccine, you’ll be able to make an appointment at one of the nine pilot sites located in these communities: Blaine, Brooklyn Center, Fergus Falls, Marshall, Mountain Iron, North Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, and Thief River Falls.

Do not arrive for your vaccine appointment any more than 15 minutes early, to ensure social distancing.

You do not need to have insurance information. These vaccines are free.

Plan to hang around for 15 minutes after your vaccination, so medical providers can be sure you don't have an adverse reaction. If you have allergies, plan to stick around for 30.

Check out What to Expect After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine for more info.

If you’re selected for an appointment and can’t make it, someone else will get your vaccine.

If you’re an educator or child care worker… Don’t try to make an appointment unless your employer has told you that you’ve been selected to receive a vaccine. When they do, they’ll give you further instructions on how to schedule an appointment. Schools will prioritize vaccinating employees who work face-to-face with children, and childcare programs will select employees randomly.

The state has announced a mass-vaccination pilot planned at the Xcel Energy center this weekend, Thursday January 28 through Monday February 1. They plan to administer 15,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to metro area educators, school staff and child care providers in this time frame. Other pilot clinics in greater Minnesota will continue to serve educators, school staff, and child care providers.

If you’re eligible for the vaccine as part of Phase 1a (healthcare workers, congregate care residents and staff)... The state will continue to vaccinate people in this group as they expand eligibility. You can plan to get the vaccine through your workplace or care facility.

This post will be updated as the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process changes.