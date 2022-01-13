It's Time to Upgrade Your Face Mask

× Expand Shutterstock face mask Woman Putting On Medical N95 Face Mask

Minneapolis and St. Paul are once again asking Minnesotans to mask up as omicron cases spike, but this time around, it isn’t as easy as pulling out your favorite cloth mask from your sock drawer.

In the first year of the pandemic, cloth masks seemed to be the go-to for protecting everyday people, but as experts learn more about how the omicron variant is spread, it’s looking like your beloved cloth mask isn’t cutting it.

Industrial hygienist and CIDRAP advisor Dr. Lisa Brosseau has done research on how masks work to protect us from contracting the virus.

Back in the early days of COVID, it wasn’t quite understood how the virus spread, originally scientists believed that it was spread through large droplets from coughing or sneezing, which can be mitigated with a cloth mask.

“But that isn’t the primary way COVID transmits. It’s those very small particles that stay in the air, and you want a mask that will prevent both emission and inhalation. The cloth masks don’t protect you when inhaling,” said Brosseau.

Instead, Brosseau recommends National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) approved N95s for daily use like going to the store, and these respirators should provide enough protection for those going back to in person work, as long as the N95 has a proper fit. As a rule of thumb, you can tell if your mask fits properly if it collapses a bit when you breathe in and expands when you breathe out.

“It should still be easy to breathe through and a lot easier to wear if it is well-fitted against the face. Your cloth mask is comfortable because you’re getting a lot of leakage.”

Still, a proper fit can be hard to achieve for those with a smaller face. According to Brosseau, women generally have a harder time getting fitted for respirators because N95s are made for the male face. The hardest place to achieve a proper fit is in the nose or chin, so Brosseau recommends being aware if your mask starts to gap.

Brosseau personally had luck with the 3M Aura mask’s fit but explains that finding the right mask might be a test of trial and error based on the size of an individual's face.

In addition to the N95, there is also the KN95 which offers more protection than a cloth or surgical mask but is slightly less effective than N95s. However, KN95s might be a more accessible option for those who cannot get their hands on an N95.

“They’re filter tested in the same way as we test the NIOSH certified masks, and they’re similar to the U.S. respirators. The only difference is they’re not required to do any fit testing. They’re not really designed to fit well.”

Unlike the N95 which fits over the head, KN95s have ear loops which pose an issue with fitting properly. Brosseau recommends clipping the ear loops together at the back of the head for a snug fit.

The CDC warns that about 60% of KN95 respirators in the United Stated are counterfeit and do not meet the proper NIOSH requirements, but FDA provides a list of approved KN95s on their website in order to prevent individuals from buying counterfeits. Similarly, the CDC provides a list of approved N95s on their site too.

A downside to N95s and KN95s is they don’t have the same convenience of cloth masks which could just be popped in the wash after being used. But Brosseau reassures that these disposable masks can be used more times than we might think.

“It’s really the fit that you have to worry about when reusing respirators. They’ve done research that after about 20 times, they start to not fit as well. And of course, if it starts to visibly look dirty, then you need to toss them out. We’ve been able to make them last for about a month.”

When reusing masks, it’s important to monitor if the elastics are getting stretched out. If anything starts to feel loose, it’s time for a fresh mask.

Mask guidelines have changed throughout the pandemic and with the highly contagious Omicron variant, it is more important than ever to pay attention to best mask practices. And for now, ditch the cloth mask.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information on different types of masks and their efficacy.