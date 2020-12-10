Coming Soon: The Twin Cities’ First Communal Bathhouse + Spa

× Expand Photo courtesy of Watershed Spa Watershed Communal Bath Rendering This rendering shows how the lower level bathing facility of Watershed will look. Relaxing, huh?

The words “communal bathing” evoke many images: togaed men in ancient Rome, steamy stone structures in London, cucumber water and salty air. But communal baths aren’t just a showering system prolific in ancient Europe. They’re popping up in major cities throughout the U.S. (and the world). Atlanta has three, Chicago has five, Portland has 11, even Austin, Texas, has two. And San Francisco has a whopping 28 communal bathhouses! Minneapolis/St. Paul: Zilch. Until now.

We’ll admit, the concept isn't the most enticing in the current climate, but when we can return to gyms and spas, pools and hot tubs, concerts and football games—we will also be able to soak in this hot (and cold) new trend.

Nell Rueckl, founder and owner of Minneapolis’ Spot Spas, is bringing the Twin Cities’ first communal bath-spa combo: Watershed Spa. Not liquid courage—let’s call this liquid relaxation. And she's set her sights on a spring or summer 2021 opening date.

Watershed is the product of years of planning and research (and travel!) on Rueckl’s part. She even spent some time as an artist in residence at Kabuki Springs, a historic San Francisco communal bath and the largest Japanese-style bathhouse in the country.

“I’ve traveled extensively, visiting different types of baths around the world,” Rueckl says, “and it really comes down to being in a safe community environment with heat and cold alternative, and rest. This reduces stress and inflammation, helping the body heal itself.”

Photo courtesy of Watershed Spa Location of Watershed (now Switch House) The future location of Watershed Spa (now Switch House) is a storied building in St. Anthony Main.

It’s not a coincidence that communal bathing is flowing into more cities across the nation. “Recently, both hot and cold therapies are being talked about as a health movement,” Rueckl says. While these are basically the same practices that have endured for hundreds of years, they catch a trend wave now and again and wash over our current culture.

“Watershed will offer a contemporary take on the classic bathing ritual,” Rueckl says. The space, in the Soap Factory building in St. Anthony Main, will have two floors dedicated to wellness, water, and relaxation. Fittingly, the building sits beside the Mississippi and Stone Arch Bridge—where history and water intertwine. “I love the idea of having these timeless rituals housed in such a unique, historic building,” Rueckl says. Historic location but staying connected with public transit close by and ample parking too.

The first floor of Watershed will have serious spa vibes. “We’ll have cloth-wrapped treatment rooms with moss ceilings,” she says. Other ground floor amenities include individual meditation pods and private salt saunas, plus a retail area stocked with curated green beauty and home spa goods. (Did we mention? Rueckl has her own organic home spa and skincare line, NELL’S Remedies—so she knows her skin stuff.)

The setup is designed for optimal relaxation, she says. “Even though it’s a place for calm, reflection, and relaxation, the whole place will have a very vibrant and healing vibe, we are bringing in great color and really cool design elements.”

And the heart of the spa: The lower level is dedicated to the bathing ritual—with a side of salt scrubs. The bathing ritual central to the space includes a soak, a steam, a sauna, and a cold plunge. “We’re also designing a gorgeous rest area, which will have the added energy that comes from incorporating gemstones and sea salt,” Rueckl says. “Guests can repeat the bathing and rest components as many times as they wish during their visit.”

The baths are co-ed but—don’t start shifting in your seat yet—there are private changing rooms and swimsuits are required. Watershed will also have single-sex hours, if that’s more your comfort level. “Silence is requested throughout the visit so people can really focus on the experience,” Rueckl says.

Besides the bathing element, Watershed will offer massages, skin care and facials, acupuncture, energy-based bodywork, and vibrational sound therapy. Spa and bath visits can be separate, of course, but Rueckl suggests a spa treatment either before or after a bath visit for the full experience.

Photo courtesy of Watershed Spa Nell Rueckl, founder of Spot Spas and Watershed Nell Rueckl, founder of Spot Spas and the new Watershed Spa.

“I’m really energized about bringing this concept to life,” she says. “When someone can set aside time for self-care in a safe, communal environment, I know they can have a truly restorative experience.”

Like a gym (remember those?!), you can pay per visit or get a membership package. Right now, the spa is offering founding memberships and is selling passes, packages, and memberships through crowdfunding on IFundWomen. (Hint: Trendy holiday gift idea.)

So, Minnesota, are we ready to dip our toes in the water?

“Watershed is the manifestation of a long-held vision I’ve had to bring this kind of destination to the Twin Cities,” Rueckl says. “We’ve been missing out on an amazing amenity that many other cities have, and I think the market here is ready.”