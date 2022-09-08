Coming Soon: Hackamore Brewing Company Tees Up for New Brews

× Expand Photo courtesy of Zac Gleason Hackamore Brewing Company TEE UP! Chanhassen's newest brewery Hackamore Brewing Company, which will open this winter, will feature a golf simulator, in addition to five signature craft beers and a slew of non-alcoholic beer options.

With signature craft beers like their Potbelly Oatmeal Stout, Can Crusher Cream Ale, Grandma’s Kitchen Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Sour, Let’s Go Hazy IPA, and #14 American Lager—Chanhassen’s newest Hackamore Brewing Company looks to lead the craft brewing business, offering more than state-of-the-art bar foods and brews.

The brewery, which aims to open this winter, will include up to 16 beers on tap, mouthwatering bar food, co-branded merch, and mosty notably an immersive golf simulator “with all the bells and whistles,” says owner Zac Gleason.

“I can feel and see people getting excited—like, genuinely excited—and I just can’t wait for that gratifying feeling of opening the doors and pouring a beer for a customer the very first time,” Gleason says. “I am excited and proud to know the kind of product that I’m going to serve.”

Besides Hackamore’s five signature craft brews—which are inspired by Gleason’s upbringing on Hackamore Circle in Corcoran, Minn., where he and his family raised pot-bellied pigs, crushed cans for extra change, and grew rhubarb in the summertime—Gleason and his team will tee up a robust bar-food menu from their fully-approved commercial kitchen, including smash burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, French fries, and vegetarian chomps and chews, all inspired by Gleason's blog Sota Eats, where he tries and emulates eateries from across the country.

“I have this absolute reputation that I'm going to knock it out of the park. So let's hope I do.” —Zac Gleason, owner of Hackamore Brewing Company

“I have this absolute reputation that I’m going to knock it out of the park,” Gleason says. “So let’s hope I do.”

Gleason has significant support from longtime restaurant manager Aaron Melby, who has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. With the help of Gleason’s brother Jake and stepfather Rich Cleveland, Hackamore is hop-ping on the trend of offering non-alcoholic beers, with a robust menu of NA beers that are still in development. As new research sheds light on the negative impact that alcohol can have on health, many folks are forgoing their traditional IPAs, lagers, ales, and sours for their juicy non-alc substitutes.

Photo courtesy of Zac Gleason Zac Gleason of Hackamore Brewing Company Zac Gleason, owner of Hackamore Brewing Company in Chanhassen, Minnesota

“What’s fun about it is that people who don’t drink, or just aren’t drinking right now, still like to go to breweries and hang out for the environment, and they don’t always want to just drink a Diet Coke, you know?” Gleason says.

Gleason’s 15-year experience in the multi-family real estate industry means he knows a thing or two about building attractions that bring families and communities together, which is why Hackamore Brewing Company will feature a state-of-the-art golf simulator, complete with off-season golf leagues and contests. Aiming for the longest putt, longest drive, or closest pin? You can win prizes—or have local bragging rights. Or, better yet, both.

Edina’s award-winning custom builders John Kraemer & Sons are thoughtfully—and luxuriously—constructing the brewery, engineering the space to account for the golf simulator, in addition to sleek bar seating.

A golf simulator-slash-brewery is somewhat unusual in the region, with the closest bar-slash-golf simulator offering located in Woodbury at Birdi Golf, a sports bar and restaurant that opened in 2019 and features eight GOLFZON premium vision simulators.

But Hackamore Brewing Company goes one step further, partnering with TravisMathew and UNRL to offer professional, co-branded merch, in addition to private-label Hackamore Brewing attire featuring custom designs signature to the brewery.

Plans are in place to bring live music to Hackamore's built-in stage every Friday night, encouraging a vibrant social scene in Chanhassen. Not one for the crowds? Me neither. Pick up one of their to-go crowlers for a cozy night in.

“I've heard from so many people that I'm bringing this nightlife to Chanhassen that is just going to be an absolute staple to the community,” Gleason says, “so it gets me really excited to be a part of that.”

Hackamore Brewing Company, 18651 Lake Drive E., Chanhassen, info@hackamorebrewing.com, hackamorebrewing.com