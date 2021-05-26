Comeback Kids: Twin Cities Gyms Look Ahead

× Expand Photo courtesy of The FIRM Cycle at The FIRM Cycle class at The FIRM in Minneapolis

Whew, a lot changed real fast there. For the first time in 15 months, we are staring in the face something we might dare to call “normal.” Just let that sit for a second.

Gym owners remember that first week of the pandemic—just over a year ago—hour by hour as it unfolded. The words, so carefully considered, in member emails and website announcements. “Closed until further notice.” Equipment loaned out until studios could reopen. Empty Life Time parking lots (never before seen).

Fast forward fourteen months.

The air at the gym on May 6th was electric. Gov. Tim Walz pinned May 28th as the golden date to roll up to 100 percent. The collective sigh of relief at a 10-ton weight lifting off our shoulders. There was elevated enthusiasm, more people in class, more smiles beneath masks, eyes crinkled in joy above them.

Then (holy cow!): Masks just gone, overnight. As of May 14th, it’s okay (unless you’re in Minneapolis or St. Paul) to show the world your cheeks, the tip of your nose, your chin.

We had a hint of an ending in mid-March when capacities increased to 50 percent for the first time since the dawn of the pandemic. And now, we have a grand finale: Friday, May 28th. Where will we go? Who will we hug?

For gym lovers, this means no limits on how close you can be to your fellow down-dogger, no class caps except the limits of the physical four walls themselves.

We’ve spent the last year fighting to keep our fitness studios open and afloat. When they closed, we signed petitions and took to social media. When we could get our shots, we lined up on Saturday mornings at North Minneapolis community clinics and stayed up until 1 a.m. refreshing Vaccine Spotter to snag a coveted dose.

We did our part. And we have ourselves and our neighbors to thank for queueing up, rolling up our sleeves, masking up, staying home, and staying safe. Vaccinating a state (and being the darn best at it, may we remind you!) isn’t a solo gig.

Time and time again, we’ve put on our get-it-done pants and laced up our just-keep-moving shoes. And here we are, walking out into what might be—just maybe—the other side.

The Big Reunion

Photo courtesy of Jason Burgoon Jason Burgoon of Bodies by Burgoon Jason Burgoon of Bodies by Burgoon

As residents roll up sleeves and endure second shot scaries, gyms have seen climbing IRL attendance. “Many clients who have been training virtually are returning in person, and most of the rest of our virtual clients are counting the days until they’re ready to return,” says Jason Burgoon, owner of Bodies by Burgoon in Minneapolis. “In addition, we have seen an unseasonable uptick in brand new training clients.”

Dan DeBaun, public relations specialist at Life Time says the big box chain has seen increasing traffic throughout the Twin Cities and nationwide at its fitness hubs. “People are ready to get back to their routines,” he says. Though it has also seen increasing enrollment in its virtual platform, which allows members to take classes from studios across the country without ever leaving home.

But, as studio owners reminded us earlier this year, it’s not a light switch. Removing restrictions doesn’t immediately open the floodgates of fit folks back into studios.

“When the vaccinations first rolled out, I was so fearful—people just were not coming in,” says Gabrielle Roberts of 612 Jungle, Minneapolis’s only hip-hop yoga studio. “In the past month, attendance is getting more consistent and spiking. I think that more people are returning to in-person fitness classes finally.”

With restrictions easing (and all the pandemic-induced comfort food starting to catch up with us), more Twin Citians seem to be turning or returning to a fitness regimen. “Although new members coming in the door are only a fraction of what they were pre-pandemic, in the last two months—across the system—our new member trials are increasing about 20 percent each month,” says Stephanie Schon, president of The Bar Method, national barre chain owned by Chanhassen-based Self Esteem Brands. Their conversion rate of newbies-turned-members has almost doubled compared to normal levels.

The Bar Method_Sponsored Content 3

The Bar Method opened a new studio in Edina in February, a daring move for an IRL operation at the tail end of a pandemic. “We are bullish about a return to fitness,” Schon says, “as witnessed by our membership increases of about five to 10 percent each month.”

Sister chain Anytime Fitness has seen a similar rise in returners and new members. “The stream of sign-ups we are seeing and lifting of memberships that were temporarily frozen indicate that people want to return to fitness and wellness,” says Stacy Anderson, Anytime president.

The Feel of IRL Fitness: Summer and Beyond

As bikes, mats, and spot markers inch closer together, or disappear altogether in some cases, Type-A folks might want to know what our gym experience will be going forward. More people? Retaining spot stickers and class reservations? Virtual options? Local studio owners have answers.

Dropping the masks and pulling up the tape elicits strong reactions from both sides. Some are ecstatic to rip off sweaty masks and smile through workouts again (hello, unhindered breath of air!), while others are hesitant that it’s too soon and vaccination levels remain too low to ramp up quite yet. The divide seems to run between larger gyms and those smaller operations that can adjust more fluidly and whose more concentrated member base allows them to be more agile.

The Bar Method, with its new MN studio, is itching to get back to something like normal. “Some studios have put plastic dividers between spots or tape on the floor. I cannot wait for that to go away so we can feel connected with our community, share in our challenging workouts, and celebrate success together,” Schon says.

Photo courtesy of Life Time Life Time Edina Life Time's Edina locale.

Life Time is on the same page. Their local studios are dropping masks and opening pools, saunas, and steam rooms this week. “We’re glad to see movement on restrictions here,” DeBaun says. “We know many members are looking forward to being able to exercise without their masks on, so we’re excited to know that the state has a plan with safety in mind.”

The chain has pushed hard throughout the pandemic for gyms to remain open and restrictions to ease, making some solid points along the way that our sweat spots are essential to physical and mental health. That doesn’t mean they’re throwing everything out the window, though. Enhanced cleaning protocols will continue, DeBaun says, “which includes our group fitness reservations and concierge program, where we set equipment out for members and clean up after. Members love not having to rush to class to find a spot and get their equipment.” (Amen to that!)

But some smaller operations aren’t quite ready to kick the added safety net of restrictions to the curb. Things like distancing that have given sweat-ers space to spread out, and wellness checks that prevent sick people from spreading germs (even if it’s just the flu) will stay in place at many Twin Cities fit hubs.

“There is an overwhelming response from our community that they don’t want to be crammed into a space working out on top of people,” says Megan Cooper of Studio ME Fitness, which shifted its classes to 3- or 4-person group training sessions to be more focused and give members more breathing room during the pandemic. Even as statewide capacities ramp up, Studio ME will continue with its smaller class sizes and virtual private training. “Sure, it adds complexity to our coaches in teaching live and virtual clients simultaneously, but we've gotten pretty darn good at it,” Cooper says.

Photo courtesy of 612 Jungle 612 Jungle Space The studio at 612 Jungle.

Roberts of 612 Jungle agrees: “I think that, at the Jungle, we will always have some capacity and distancing restrictions going forward. I am not sure if taking a yoga class with mats 6 inches apart will be a thing anymore.” She will adjust capacities based on how her members feel. If they’re ready for more people, Roberts will increase capacity; if not, the class caps remain.

Un-Masking MN

Did anyone else forget to take their mask off at the gym the first few days—just out of habit? And has anyone else noticed that their lung capacity is phenomenal thanks to working out in a mask?

“Masks have become the new normal. After a year, it seems so bizarre to think about,” Roberts says. The Jungle, along with most other gyms and studios, is lifting the masking requirement but encouraging people to wear them based on comfort level. Roberts also noted that rather than scaling back cleaning with the lifting of restrictions and protocols, the Jungle will be increasing cleaning as classes grow. “Cleanliness is so important,” she says, “and it’s sad that it wasn’t a priority pre-COVID.”

While mask mandates remain in effect in Minneapolis and St. Paul, Bodies by Burgoon, sitting in Northeast Minneapolis, continues to enforce masking at all times in the 3,600-square-foot facility. Other Minneapolis gyms are modifying their requirements and allowing participants to take masks off while in their (still distanced) spots during a sweat sesh.

The FIRM, with its bright pink sign on the edge of Minneapolis, simply requires masks walking in and out of the building, but not during workouts. At TF, capacities will gradually increase with demand, but the beloved spot markers that keep yoga mats and water bottles organized are expected to continue creating a little wiggle room between peeps in group classes.

ALTR released a statement, following the lift of statewide masking, lifting mask requirements for fully vaccinated clients at both the North Loop and Edina studios, and noting that the fit center wouldn’t be tracking the vaccination status of its Army.

Don your shades, gym lovers, cause the future of fit life is bright.

As we asked early on in this gut-twisting rollercoaster of a year: Will people come back? “We have a ways to go to recover from the jarring effect on our business, but most people are coming back,” Burgoon says. “Many clients from years ago are returning to get their health back on track, plus new clients.”

As many sweat studio owners pointed out throughout our conversations in the last year-plus, we have learned to be a little more understanding and respectful of others’ boundaries and choices. And we hope that understanding continues post pandemic.

“We are thankful for the awareness that this has brought to how important it is to be respectful and thoughtful about how your symptoms could affect others,” Burgoon says. “We can help people get their workouts without coming into the gym.” He has clients who have requested virtual training after traveling (even with full vaccination and a negative test), just for the safety of their fellow gym mates. “This level of thoughtfulness with health is very welcome.”

And the virtual view?

As with many innovations of convenience and necessity in the last year (like curbside at your favorite dine-in restaurant), virtual is here to stay. It’s hard to discard the convenient move for members with busy schedules and those plane-hoppers who want to take the gym with them.

Photo courtesy of 612 Jungle Gabrielle Roberts of 612 Jungle Gabrielle Roberts, owner of 612 Jungle

The virtual portion will continue to be a mainstay of 612 Jungle’s fitness canopy. “I think this pandemic may ‘end’ sooner for some than others, and it’s so important to respect people and where they are at,” Roberts says.

This component of fitness accessibility has been missing from the fitness industry for too long, she says. “There are so many people that deserve an opportunity to practice in what they define as ‘comfort.’ I know so many people that never tried yoga because they didn’t want to try something new in front of a bunch of people or simply don’t like group classes.”