Chasing Away The Blue Light Blues

This cool-colored wavelength is the hottest new health topic. From our eyes to our skin, it seems that blue light is out to get us. It’s emitted by the sun first and foremost, but also by screens on our phones, TVs, and computers. So if you’ve wondered what’s the harm in a few cerulean rays, you’re not alone. (Psst, us too.)

“Blue light is part of the visible spectrum of light and, by itself, is part of nature. However, due to increased screen exposure, we are all being exposed to increased amounts of blue light that can have harmful effects on our eyes (cataracts, glaucoma, and other eye diseases) and skin,” says Dr. Mohiba Tareen of Tareen Dermatology. “We know blue light generates free radicals. These free radicals—think of them as unstable, small molecules—then attack our DNA and lead to cell damage.”

Maybe Keith Urban’s crooning was right, blue ain’t our color. Cell damage can appear as redness, blotchiness, and discoloration. Melasma, a discoloration condition, can also be exacerbated by blue light. “This hormonal discoloration can become more pronounced over the lips and cheeks due to extra concentration of blue light from holding our phones up to our faces,” Dr. Tareen says.

So, pretty much, run from the light? Well, not exactly. “Some blue light is necessary to regulate our sleep cycle and elevate mood,” she says. “Dermatologically, in precise and measured doses, blue light is harnessed to destroy precancerous skin lesions and treat acne.”

With the pandemic, we’re at home and parked in front of our personal suns far more than we used to be. “In nature, the highest source of blue light is from the sun. These days though, a significant part of our blue light exposure comes from screens,” Dr. Tareen says. We now get our travel fix via Netflix (Amazing Hotels, anyone?), our aerobics via Zoom, and our retail therapy via smartphone. And when was the last time we even saw the sun?!

As if caring for our winter-abused skin wasn't hard enough in this state, now we've got the added worry that screen time could be detrimental—think: premature aging—to our skin.

Besides being a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Tareen is also an adjunct clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota and a clinical assistant professor at Columbia University. Here, she happily shares tips to cut back on the blue hues in your life.