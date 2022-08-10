Brain Matters

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

For so long, mental health concerns were associated with the notion of “otherness.” A thing that other, more traumatized or troubled humans suffered with, desperate for external coping strategies to guide them through difficult life situations. The rest of us, on the other hand, could simply “handle it,” fixing our nagging woes by talking them out with friends or family or by distracting ourselves with busywork until the uncomfortable feelings, well, passed. Though we’re hardwired to function as a community, we’ve been socially conditioned to do things on our own, to be independent-minded and individually oriented, which has only inflicted unnecessary suffering on ourselves in the process.

While a traumatic event like a close death or illness or divorce continues to drive most patients to therapy, professionals like Dr. Ryan C. Van Wyk, a specialty lead at North Memorial Mental Health Services Center, says that common life stages call for just as much communication, reflection, and healing between therapist and client as a major life crisis. “When [life] transitions happen, it can knock us off balance, disrupting our psychological equilibrium,” he says. Things like entering puberty, becoming a parent, or approaching retirement carry great potential to disorient us. But on the contrary, they also offer an opportunity for personal growth and development.

“As a society, we often superficially acknowledge that transitions are difficult, but we don’t always do a great job of taking the time to pause and acknowledge what the experience is like or create spaces to process the changes,” Van Wyk says.

That’s where therapy comes in: a safe space to process our thoughts and behaviors, ascribe meaning to them, and tap into our suite of strengths to navigate the road ahead.

Life Stage: Childhood

Emotional development moves in predictable ways for most babies and grade-school kids. This is a critical period marked by the formation of foundational relationships; self-soothing behaviors like thumb sucking, rocking, or fingernail biting; and life skills, like listening to and following directions.

However, at least 10 percent of children ages birth to 5 experience disruptions in their social and emotional development, ultimately leading to mental health problems, according to Zero to Three. Producing high levels of cortisol for prolonged periods of time—particularly in an abusive, neglectful, or traumatic environment—can cause permanent damage to the brain.

Nancy Steffen, a child and family therapist and director of assessment and intake at PrairieCare, says that grade-school kids are showing signs of emotional distress more than ever, thanks to upended routines and staring down a future in a less predictable world. “While adults may assume and communicate a return to life ‘as usual’ after this summer, students have experienced many unpredictable layers present in today’s world that could realistically impact what this fall may look or feel like for them,” she says—for example, the emergence of another COVID-19 surge, preventing the return to an in-person school year. On top of all of that, they’re also contending with ongoing traumatic events like mass shootings, she adds.

Most mental disorders begin in childhood, like ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), mood disorders, and autism spectrum disorder. The signs aren’t always obvious, which is why mental health treatment can help children unlock their full potential with a lifetime of positive growth outcomes. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), many adults who seek mental health treatment reflect on the impact of mental disorders on their childhood and wish they had received help sooner.

Humans: The Original Bluetooth

Research in neuroscience and social neuroscience has revealed that neural communication takes place not only through pathways in the brain but also between people. We now know that when we come into contact with each other, we have a certain percentage of neurons in our brains that imitate each other, known as mirror neurons. We literally “Bluetooth” with each other. The implications here are that parents, teachers, therapists, and coaches can positively impact brain biology and mental health simply in their way of being with kids. Our neural connection with our kids is important for healthy brain development and is very much a part of teaching emotional intelligence. Research strongly reveals that the more emotionally intelligent a child is, the less likely they are to experience mental health problems and the more successful they are in school and life beyond. —Dr. David Hoy, executive director at David Hoy and Associates

Life Stage: Teen Years + Young Adulthood

Adolescence creates the perfect storm of social change and physical milestones, skewing therapy outreach younger these days, says Anastasia Sullwold Ristau, a clinical psychologist at PrairieCare’s Center for Integrative Mental Health and director of psychotherapeutics at PrairieCare. The patient population she treats most often falls between the ages of 18 to 25. “These folks are transitioning from high school into whatever chapter will be their next, and with so many options and pathways to choose from, it can be extremely overwhelming, confusing, or isolating.”

Add to that the stressors of social media, illusions of perfectionism, and uncertainties wrought by the pandemic. “Parents and caregivers can also struggle to know how to parent from a completely different angle and readjust to their new normal during these times of transition,” she says. “Rediscovering their own identities outside of parenting during this empty nester period can be tough on their mental health as well.”

Evidence suggests that adolescents experience frequent and intense emotions that accompany a marked increase in their risk of mental disorders due to problems with regulating emotions. In fact, a longitudinal study of 220 youth revealed that average emotional states become progressively more negative from early to middle adolescence, as outlined in the Journal of Youth and Adolescence. While hormonal surges associated with puberty are an expected part of development, it’s important to take note of changes like social isolation, sleeping too much or too little, engaging in risky or destructive behavior alone or with friends, and losing interest in things they used to enjoy.

The last two years have impacted young adults in distinct ways, with the pandemic, social isolation, political landscape, impact of isms, climate change, economic shifts, distance learning, and so on, says Dr. Heidi Bausch-Ryan, associate director of training and development at CARE Counseling. “A common age range seeking therapy services right now are 18-to-40-year-olds, who are exploring personal and professional development amid these myriad circumstances.”

Life Stage: Midlife to Later Years

Psychologist Orville Gilbert Brim once wrote that “Midlife—the years between 30 and 70, with 40 to 60 at its core—is the least charted territory in human development.” With so much research dedicated to the early years, middle age has become synonymous with misinformation, a stage of life riddled with stereotypes and misconceptions, like the omnipresent belief that a midlife crisis is an unavoidable part of our later years. The APA (American Psychological Association), however, says that while most people do not experience a severe crisis during middle age, some individuals do develop depression and anxiety. (Women, in particular, are at a higher likelihood to develop new or worsening mood disorders during menopause, due to hormonal fluctuation and other biological factors.) Most notably, the midlife years mark a period of time when adults reckon with their mortality. And with the pandemic robbing the world of two years, older adults are feeling isolation more intensely than ever.

“Loneliness and isolation, already a society-wide issue, have been on the rise over the past two years as the measures necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19 have limited access to in-person social situations,” says Van Wyk. “This isolation was greater for some populations, like seniors, whose level of health risks related to COVID-19 led to increased need for isolation.” He adds that among older adults, finances remain a significant concern and source of stress for many. “Amongst my colleagues who work with couples, they report a high level of relational distress and efforts to discern the future of their relationships.”

The Ordinary Can Be Extraordinary

Moving from one life stage to the next is part of the natural evolution of life. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re naturally equipped to deal with the social, emotional, and behavioral changes we experience along the way.

“A therapist can be someone to lean on and offer new perspective, whether that be during a significant life event or through an adjustment or change, such as moving into adulthood,” says Steffen. “That being said, transitioning into a different stage of life produces rich grounds for personal self-growth and a great opportunity to learn more about ourselves. Doing that with a therapist who can help you navigate life’s transitions and other times is an incredible gift for everyone involved.”

Bausch-Ryan says more clients are exploring different stages of life through identity development, career exploration, and new ways of finding balance through health and well-being. “There is still a popular trend of seeking therapy in times of immense stress, and it could be so helpful for individuals to engage in therapy during any life transition."

By Natalie Larsen

Many of us put things—ahem, health care—on hold during the pandemic. “Because of that, folks were a lot sicker when we saw them—they had waited until their drinking had progressed so far, they had no other options,” says Jeremiah Gardner of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. But in recent months, people are finally seeking help. “In March 2022, across our national system, Hazelden Betty Ford welcomed more people into residential care than in any other month in our 73-year history, and we saw similarly historic numbers in April and May,” Gardner says.

But the normalization of drinking in our culture remains problematic: One in eight adults meets diagnostic criteria for alcohol use disorder based on binge drinking or episodical alcohol use, says Tim Walsh of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. “We have an epidemic of alcohol users.” Tackling this epidemic involves busting the myth that you need to hit “rock bottom” to seek help. “That’s absolutely not true,” Gardner says. “You don’t need to get arrested, get fired, or lose your family before making the healthy decision to change your relationship with alcohol and other drugs.” Read more >>

This article originally appeared in the August 2022 issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine.