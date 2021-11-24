Boomers Want More Than a Pill

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



Let’s face it, we have the baby boomer generation to thank for some seismic changes in our culture. It’s the generation that embraced everything from seatbelts to personal computing and social media.

Boomers also expanded the edges of Western medicine, encompassing alternative therapies from massage and acupuncture to chiropractic and meditation. Now part of the mainstream, these practices are not alternative to Western medicine but have become complementary to it.

“My mom was of that generation that if the doctor told her to do something, she did it,” says Nancy Erickson, BCTMB, CNMT, a massage therapist at Northwestern Health Sciences University. When Erickson decided to study massage after nearly 20 years in the travel industry, her mother was dubious about the career change—until Erickson gave her a massage.

“She went from never having a massage to saying, ‘When are you coming over and giving me a massage?’”

This was the moment that put Erickson’s mother on a journey to embracing and enjoying the benefits of alternative care. “After I don’t know how many years my mother was in pain, she finally got into chiropractic and acupuncture in her mid-80s,” Erickson says. “The other physical therapy didn’t work, and she didn’t want to be on pain meds.”

More Than a Pill

It’s an awakening or journey Erickson has seen many times. Acupuncture, massage, and chiropractic care—alone or in combination—are effective at reducing pain, increasing mobility, reducing inflammation, and improving mood or decreasing anxiety. In all patients, yes, but especially with older populations.

Erickson, board certified in therapeutic massage and body work and in neuromuscular therapy, is on the faculty at Northwest Health Sciences University in Bloomington. She says boomers changed the conversation about how to help the body heal itself, changing treatment options for their elders and their children.

“I think baby boomers are much more open to it than any other generation,” she says. “I do think they are going to demand more than just being given a pill.”

A study done at Ohio State University found that nearly three out of every four adults older than 50 use some kind of alternative medicine.

If you are looking for examples of how integrative medicine has become mainstream, Erickson says look no further than the Veterans Administration. The VA has recently begun to pay outside providers for therapeutic massage as an alternative way to manage pain and other ailments.

“Insurance doesn’t normally cover massage, unless you’ve been in a car accident or have a personal injury,” Erickson says, noting it is a great way for veterans to access complementary care.

“It’s kind of fun to see people who have never had a massage before say, ‘I haven’t been able to move my neck or bend over and tie my shoes for a long time.’”

Erickson also supervises the Integrative Clinic at NWHSU, where students practice their skills in a clinical setting and learn firsthand the positive effects of integrative care. It was a lesson amplified by COVID-19. During the pandemic, instead of having a patient shuttle to separate treatment rooms for massage, chiropractic and acupuncture, the students worked as a team with a single patient. “There is a team, one from each of the disciplines, focusing on the patient. Massage might be working on their back, while acupuncture is putting needles in arms and legs,” Erickson says. “We’re truly integrating and working on the patient at the same time, and the patients love it.” The team approach is so successful that Erickson hopes to see it become a standard practice.

Undoing Generation Ouch

Much of the work that Zach Zachman, DC, does each day is to help patients deal with the wear and tear of daily life. Zachman, a chiropractor with a specialty in orthopedics, says his goal is to help his aging patients get back to the things they like to do.

“We can help speed the healing process to get them back to where they were prior to the injury or aggravation,” says Zachman, who also teaches at NWHSU.

Often, the cause of those aches and injuries can be a combination of a more sedentary lifestyle and a very active online life.

“It’s really to combat the effects of always having our hands in front of us, texting on the phone, or typing on the computer,” he says. “Everything is with our hands in front and the arms turned in.”

All that screen time has the effect of shortening the front of our upper trunk and overstretching the mid-back between the shoulder blades.

“People get this burning or aching in their mid-back because everything is pulling forward,” he says. His goal is to help his patients reset the curves in the back with hands-on treatment and at-home exercises.

“Pain is a great robber,” he says. “When people hurt, they focus on what they can’t do rather than how many things they still can do.” His goal is to help with pain relief and restore mobility and function.

Zachman says good listening and managing expectations are a key part of how he helps his patients. Knowing a patient’s health history, past treatments, medications, and surgeries guides his treatment plan—always in collaboration with the patient.

Communication is the key to successful treatment, he says. “Every patient should be involved in their health. I want to be as much of a patient advocate for what I believe they need and what’s in their best interest.”

Seeking out the care you need is always in your best interest, Zachman says. Ask questions and do your exercises.

“There’s more right with your body than what’s wrong,” he says. “What’s right for your body can help those things that aren’t as ideal.”

Located in Bloomington, Northwestern Health Sciences University is a pioneer in integrative natural health care education, offering degree programs in chiropractic, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, medical assisting, medical laboratory programs, post-bac/pre-health, radiation therapy, and B.S. completion. Its Bloomington Clinic is open to the public and provides chiropractic treatment, acupuncture, Chinese medicine, massage therapy, naturopathic medicine, and cupping.

