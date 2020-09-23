Are Big Gyms a Thing of the Past?

× Expand Photo courtesy of Monica Moreland Monica Moreland Meet Monica Moreland, former Life Time instructor and founder of Monica's Workouts and Movement Studio.

Much like Ross, Rachel, and Chandler maneuvering a sofa up a corner staircase, 2020 has been a year of pivots. The fitness industry is one of many to make a U-turn this year: shifting to online classes, going months without access to a physical space, taking classes outdoors.

Among these pivots are instructors leaving big box gyms to go solo. Instructors like Leslie Fhima and Monica Moreland, who left their Life Time careers during the early stages of the pandemic—and took many of their students with them.

Photo courtesy of Leslie Fhima Leslie Fhima of Soul612 Meet Leslie Fhima, former Life Time instructor and founder of Soul612. (She gets an extra punch-hole in her MN Card for dating Prince as a teen.)

Leslie Fhima, founder of Soul612, grew up as a figure skater, joined a professional show at 18, and started teaching dance classes on the side. Among other early milestones, she won an aerobics competition with her partner and best friend David Gray—we know him as the founder of The FIRM—and dated Prince as a teenager, inspiring the song “Sexy Dancer."

Fhima taught at Life Time for 13 years. And despite its reputation as a cursed number, teaching 13 classes a week in that 13th year was a roaring success—until the pandemic began. “Because of COVID, it was the time for me to leave,” Fhima says. “I wanted to leave on a good note, having 90 people in my classes. That won’t happen again for a long time.”

She wanted to be her own boss and reduce her class schedule, which led her to Soul612. “I decided to do these pop-up classes because everyone really missed working out together,” Fhima says. “I was just teaching a few people and now it’s grown into between 25 and 30 people a time. The space is huge, so I feel safe.”

Fhima's movement has grown because of students like Danni Hu. She met Fhima four years ago at Life Time, shortly after Hu found herself a single mom of two small children and a financial businesses owner. "I was at my rock bottom," Hu says. "Her dance class was the only thing that helped me start to feel happiness in my life again."

Photo courtesy of Danni Hu Leslie Fhima and student Danni Hu at a Soul612 Class Danni Hu (right) followed Leslie Fhima (left) when she left Life Time to start Soul612 classes.

When Fhima left LT, Hu followed, not ready to go back to an indoor sweat space yet. Hu says the salsa-hip-hop combo is a fun and sexy way to keep her physically and mentally in shape. She's made many friends through the group and intends to stick with Fhima. "She has been such a role model for me," Hu says. "She is also a single mom, an entrepreneur, and most importantly a woman who is passionate for her career as an instructor."

You’ll find Fhima groovin’ with her distanced class at the old Tin Fish space at Bde Maka Ska on Saturdays (and now Sundays) at 10 a.m. “We’ll be here until the snow flies,” she says. After the white stuff invades, Fhima is renting space at Unleashed Hounds & Hops in Minneapolis two days a week. The expansive brew-pup space increases the safety factor of indoor classes. “I like that space because there’s parking there and I want to bring awareness to the business—it’s my social life with my dog,” Fhima says.

"It was as much psychological as it was physical"

Another former Life Timer, Monica Moreland started taking group fitness classes from an instructor at the New Hope Life Time in college while recovering from knee surgery. “I was addicted and going to all her classes,” she says. “She encouraged me to become an instructor, and so I did!”

Photo courtesy of Monica Moreland Monica Moreland on mat with ball Monica Moreland left Life Time at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and immediately launched Monica's Workouts, which morphed into Movement Studio.

During her 15 years at Life Time, Moreland focused on full body strength and cardio, along with yoga, cycle, and Pilates. “I believe that people need to have a variety; they can’t do the same workouts and they need to enjoy what they are doing,” she says.

She left her broad repertoire of LT classes this spring when COVID shuttered the fitness center’s doors. “The day the gyms closed from COVID-19, someone wrote on my Facebook asking me to do a live stream workout,” Moreland says. “I think 70 people showed up for that class. Then I started doing daily live streams and—bam!—the group had grown via word of mouth to 1,000 and now, a couple of months later, we're almost to 7,000.”

Moreland watches her virtual participants on a large TV screen while she leads the class—increased accountability, anyone?—and has gained the freedom to create a workout plan she loves. “With this group, I was able to program workouts in the way I always wanted to without having to follow a corporate structure of classes. I could tailor the workouts to meet the needs of the group and could add in any class I wanted at any time to give variety.”

Like hairstylists, fitness instructors are so personal and integral to the way we view ourselves that often when we find a good one, we stick with them no matter where they go. Sara Bennett Pearce was a regular at Moreland’s LT classes and was relieved to have a slice of routine in the virtual classes. “Hearing her voice every Monday morning made it seem like a part of my old life was still there,” Pearce says. “It was as much psychological as it was physical.”

Pearce adds that the Facebook group and regular routine gave her and her fellow classmates a sense of normal in a world that was quarantined at home.

Not ready to risk indoor group fitness, Pearce dropped her membership when Life Time reopened. She has also grown to love working out at home on her own schedule—she even brought her laptop on a trip to keep the gym close. “I’m not sure gym rats will ever want to give up some of these new conveniences,” Pearce says. But it’s not just the convenience, "it’s the combination of the format, the quality, and [the] diversity of classes—and Monica’s ability to get the highest level of fitness out of someone while still managing to be encouraging and fun.”

“Hearing her voice every Monday morning made it seem like a part of my old life was still there." –Sara Bennett Pearce, student of Monica Moreland

Leading a team of essential workers and working with immune-compromised patients, Jamie Swanson had to stay healthy from day 1 of the pandemic, which meant maintaining her workout routine. “The main reason I will always stay with Monica is because she is such a great role model,” says Swanson, who took Moreland’s Life Time classes pre-pandy and now participates in the virtual classes. “She did not let anything, not even a global pandemic sheltering everyone in place, disrupt the connection that she had with her members.”

Swanson loves the flexibility and openness of the social media-based workouts, which allow Moreland to listen to participants and incorporate requests immediately. “I’m just your average Jane; I’ll never be a size zero and I’ve got some jiggle, but Monica’s group has made me feel very fit,” she says. “I love not being able to turn down any activity just because I’m afraid I can’t physically do it.”

The group is referred to as a community because members really connect. The students talk about others by name—Britt and Brent—and not only know what’s going on in their lives but are cheering them on through everything. “I feel like it’s one-on-one training, yet you have the support of so many other members,” Swanson says. “There are competitions, but we congratulate each other’s successes rather than get jealous or envious.”

The Facebook group, Monica’s Workouts, lives on with live streamed workouts from Moreland but she is also prepping a studio space for her next phase. Though she never asked for donations, dollars started coming in via Venmo and Moreland allocated those funds toward the creation of Movement Studio. The studio officially launched this month and already has 800 members. “I hope to continue to grow because I think there are so many people that can benefit from this group,” Moreland says.

Not the first to fly solo

Though Fhima and Moreland branched out on their own in response to the pandemic, this trend isn’t a new one. Other instructors like Jason Johnson of Crossfit City of Lakes, Gabrielle Roberts of 612 Jungle, and Elis Bradshaw shifted long before we knew what Coronavirus was.

“I hadn’t originally planned to leave the Y and branch out on my own, but I had a number of things happen at once that laid out a path I’d have been silly not to follow,” Bradshaw says. She spent three years as a personal trainer at the YMCA before shifting to independent coaching.

Photo courtesy of Elis Bradshaw Elis Bradshaw at a weight-lifting bar Meet Elis Bradshaw, who branched out on her own from the YMCA after semi-unintentionally building a list of independent clients.

When a few members at Los Campeones asked about boxing and martial arts instruction, the owner went to Bradshaw, who was working out on her own time there. She started seeing clients for individual lessons and her load grew. “All of a sudden, I had an independent client load that was about half of what I’d have needed to branch out on my own, and I hadn’t even done anything to build a business yet,” she says. “It was too fortuitous of a situation to pass up.”

She says, in Minnesotan terms, "a good number" of her clients from the Y shifted with her and those who stayed, she helped transition to another instructor. Her solo journey began in May 2019, but Bradshaw still had to pivot when COVID reared its head in March.

"My favorite change has been getting to meet everyone's pets and children when they come through our video sessions." –Elis Bradshaw, personal trainer

Because of the upheaval of the pandemic, she attempted to maintain as much consistency as she could via Zoom training sessions. “Some people have fitness equipment that we can use, and for those who don’t, I’ve gotten creative: paper plates or magazines make for decent gliders, falling jugs can stand in for kettlebells, you can string bungees together to make DIY bands, and cast-iron Dutch ovens with handles are good for presses,” Bradshaw says.

Though the world has quickly jumped on the Zoom wagon, that's not to say it doesn't come without its challenges. “Before I make a correction to any movement, I have to describe what I’m seeing to the client and ask whether they feel or see what I think I see,” she says. “Every now and again it’s a trick of the angle and instead of changing their form, they just need to move their camera.”

More recently, Bradshaw has been meeting clients in their yards for a distanced and masked in-person session where they bring their own equipment to eliminate any risk contact but still get the IRL experience.

COVID-related shifts, for Bradshaw, have deepened many client relationships despite the distance and screens. “My favorite change has been getting to meet everyone's pets and children when they come through our video sessions,” she says.