Annual Health Guide: Minnesota Experts on This Year's Hot Topics

Here, the skinny on what's inside our annual health guide.

Taking a big-picture view of a patient's health, the importance of primary care physicians should not be overlooked. These family medicine doctors are advocates for prevention and champions for health, steadfast through scares and challenges. Read more >>

As our stay at home sprint becomes more of a marathon, we're looking for ways of getting through this with our sanity in tact. A local mental health expert gives tips to help us hurtle through winter and past that finish line (fingers crossed). Read more >>

Not your typical clean sheets and nighttime shower routine—sleep hygiene is the habits and behaviors we develop when striving for a good night’s rest. To curb restless nights in our current world, adopt these tips on getting the z’s of your dreams. Read more >>

Despite the joys it brings, a new family member can also mean isolation for new parents—on top of a pandemic and social distancing. The Redleaf Center for Family Healing is here to help expecting and new parents. Read more >>

Like traditional dentists, Amy Ha Truong, DDS, does checkups, fillings, and other oral treatments, but she also uses a holistic approach to connect dental health to whole-body health. Read more >>

Local experts say that regular strength training can improve everyone's health—with wide-ranging benefits to long-term wellness and mobility like upping bone density and reducing the effects of arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Read more >>

Here’s how the top ten hospitals in the Bold North stack up, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Plus, a guide to the Twin Cities' plethora of healthcare systems. Read more >>

This article originally appeared in the November issue.