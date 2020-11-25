Annual Health Guide: Minnesota Experts on This Year's Hot Topics

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.
Here, the skinny on what's inside our annual health guide.
Primary Care: Where the Doctor is (Always) In
Taking a big-picture view of a patient's health, the importance of primary care physicians should not be overlooked. These family medicine doctors are advocates for prevention and champions for health, steadfast through scares and challenges. Read more >>
Mood-Boosting Tips for Surviving the Cold, Dark Months Ahead
As our stay at home sprint becomes more of a marathon, we're looking for ways of getting through this with our sanity in tact. A local mental health expert gives tips to help us hurtle through winter and past that finish line (fingers crossed). Read more >>
Sleep Hygiene: Take Back the Night
Not your typical clean sheets and nighttime shower routine—sleep hygiene is the habits and behaviors we develop when striving for a good night’s rest. To curb restless nights in our current world, adopt these tips on getting the z’s of your dreams. Read more >>
Maternal Health: How This Local Healing Center is Investing in New Families
Despite the joys it brings, a new family member can also mean isolation for new parents—on top of a pandemic and social distancing. The Redleaf Center for Family Healing is here to help expecting and new parents. Read more >>
Dental Health: The Mind-Body Connection
Like traditional dentists, Amy Ha Truong, DDS, does checkups, fillings, and other oral treatments, but she also uses a holistic approach to connect dental health to whole-body health. Read more >>
Stay Strong: The Benefits of Strength Training As We Age
Local experts say that regular strength training can improve everyone's health—with wide-ranging benefits to long-term wellness and mobility like upping bone density and reducing the effects of arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Read more >>
Twin Cities Top Health Care Systems + Affiliated Hospitals
Here’s how the top ten hospitals in the Bold North stack up, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Plus, a guide to the Twin Cities' plethora of healthcare systems. Read more >>
This article originally appeared in the November issue.