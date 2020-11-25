Primary Care: The Doctor is (Always) In

This feature was written by Studio MSP writers. While some of our advertisers were sourced, no advertiser paid to be included.

A longtime patient recently came to see family medicine physician Andrew Burgdorf, MD, for a pre-op physical. The orthopedic surgeon had reviewed standard surgical risks with her. But it wasn’t until Burgdorf explained the potential effect on her diabetes and increased risk of kidney failure that she opted to hold off on surgery.

To help his patient make that decision, Burgdorf tapped into the deep relationship he’d built with her over the years and his full-body knowledge of her health and life goals. It’s something he does with all of his patients at Allina Health Clinic–Buffalo Crossroads.

This understanding of people at all stages of life exemplifies what primary care is all about. For Burgdorf, it means learning what makes his patients tick so he can guide them through medical decisions and health challenges.

“Primary care doctors specialize in being generalists. But the truth is that it’s a specialty of recognizing the whole body in the context of what people want, in the continuum of options for comprehensive care,” Burgdorf says.

“We agree to walk with our patients and partner with them on a journey. We will not abandon them, through thick and thin.”

It’s the mission of primary care physicians to help people stay healthy throughout their lives. Internal and family medicine doctors take a big-picture view of patients’ health, whether they are focusing on prevention, managing chronic diseases, or addressing serious illnesses, says Emily Downing, MD, a geriatrician and vice president of medical operations for Allina Health home care services.

“Primary care providers are really the overseers and integrators of all of that care,” she says. “Our role is to ensure that your care looks at you as a whole person.”

Primary care physicians are important at every life stage. They serve as advocates for prevention and champions for patients’ health, staying by their side during health scares and challenges.

Every day, these doctors help people live the lives they envision for themselves and their families, in the best health possible.

KEEP YOUR FOCUS

Your 20s and up

If you want a quick assessment of your health, see an eye doctor. Seems strange, right? But that’s because optical blood vessels, nerves, and connective tissues often reveal diseases before they even start causing symptoms.

During exams, eye doctors spot changes that indicate high blood pressure, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, thyroid issues, sleep apnea, and more, says Ericka Koch, OD, an optometrist at Allina Health Bandana Square Clinic in St. Paul.

Eye doctors serve as a link to necessary medical care, referring patients to specialists or primary care providers who can treat the condition.

Annual visits are important for people with vision corrections, diabetes, and other concerns. If you don’t wear glasses, get an eye exam at least every three years, Koch says.

THAT GUT FEELING: DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Your 40s and 50s

Colorectal cancer is no joke—it’s the third leading cancer for men and women in the United States. Yet when caught early, it’s highly treatable. That’s why being screened for colorectal cancer is one of the most important prevention steps you can take.

Most people should start regular screenings by age 50. African Americans have a higher risk for colorectal cancer, so they should start at age 45.

Screenings start at 40 for those with a family or personal history of colorectal cancer.

There are many options available, including traditional colonoscopies, sigmoidoscopies that screen part of the colon, virtual colonoscopies using CT scans, and blood or stool tests.

Each option has pros and cons, but the traditional colonoscopy is really the gold standard. It gives physicians a complete view of the colon and the opportunity to detect and immediately remove polyps or abnormal tissue, which can turn into cancer.

If you get the all-clear, you probably won’t need another colonoscopy for 10 years. Other tests must be performed annually or every three to five years.

YOUR BRAIN ON HEARING

Your 50s and 60s

Hearing loss often creeps up slowly without many of us noticing. Yet it’s vital to protect our hearing because it keeps us engaged in the world around us—and with the important people in our lives. Another key reason is that good hearing keeps our brains healthy.

Significant research shows a strong connection between hearing and cognitive health. Recent studies found that in large populations of people with memory loss, a higher percentage also have hearing loss, says Shannon Garlitz, AuD, an audiologist at Allina Health Northfield Clinic.

“One theory is that the social withdrawal some people with hearing loss experience leads to less overall stimulation in the brain,” she says. “Another theory is that there is a connection between the parts of the brain affected by hearing loss and memory loss.”

To prevent cognitive decline, mitigate hearing loss with hearing aids or other devices that amplify sound, Garlitz says. Aural rehabilitation exercises can enhance the brain’s ability to process sound in loud environments.

She recommends a baseline hearing test in your 50s, then every few years.

Wear ear protection for sounds louder than a lawnmower, and minimize your risk for cardiovascular disease and diabetes, which increase the potential for hearing loss.

WOMEN'S HEALTH CHECKLIST

AGE 30

Well-care visit every year, depending on risk factors.

Total skin exam every 3 years or at discretion of physician.

Clinical breast exam every 1–3 years, at discretion of physician.

Pap smear every 5 years until age 65 (every 3 years if HPV-positive until it clears).

AGE 40

Well-care visit every year, depending on risk factors.

Annual total skin exam if advised by your dermatologist or physician.

Clinical breast exam every year or at discretion of physician.

Starting at age 45, blood sugar test every 3 years.

Eye exam at 40, then every 2–4 years.

AGE 50

Well-care visit every year.

Colonoscopy at age 50, then every 10 years, or fecal occult blood test every year.

Clinical breast exam every year; mammography every 1–2 years.

Blood sugar test every 3 years.

Hearing test every 3 years, if concerned about hearing loss.

AGE 60

Well-care visit every year.

Blood sugar test every 3 years.

Discuss bone density screening with physician.

AGE 70+

Well-care visit every year.

Eye exam every 1–2 years.

At least one bone density screening after age 65.

MEN’S HEALTH CHECKLIST

AGE 30

Well-care visit every 1–3 years, depending on risk factors.

Annual total skin exam, if advised by dermatologist or physician.

Clinical testicular exam at each maintenance visit.

AGE 40

Well-care visit every 1–3 years, depending on risk factors.

Consider colonoscopy at age 45, then every 10 years.

Clinical testicular exam at each maintenance visit.

Eye exam every 2–4 years at 40, then more often after 45.

AGE 50

Well-care visit every year.

Clinical testicular exam at each maintenance visit.

DRE and PSA testing every 1–2 years.

Blood sugar test every 3 years.

Hearing test every 3 years, if concerned about hearing loss.

AGE 60

Well-care visit every year.

Clinical testicular exam at each maintenance visit.

AGE 70+

Well-care visit every year.

DRE and PSA testing at discretion of your physician.

Blood sugar test every 3 years.

Clinical testicular exam at each maintenance visit

